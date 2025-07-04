Best Alli build in Brawl Stars (2025)

The best Alli build in Brawl Stars optimizes the Brawler's performance by equipping her with complementary gears. These include Gadget, Star Power, and two Gears respectively. Characterized as a Mythic rarity fighter, Alli is known for boasting two Traits: Water and Enraged.

Ad

The former allows her to move on water while the other increases her attack range and movement speed when she spots opponents with less than 50% health. This article further describes the Brawler's abilities and highlights the best Alli build in Brawl Stars.

How to unlock Alli in Brawl Stars?

Cost of the Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Alli can be unlocked directly from the Brawler’s window for 349 Gems, just like other Mythic rarity Brawlers. If you don’t have enough Gems, you’ll either need to buy them with real money or unlock Alli through the Starr Road by collecting 1900 credits from different sources.

Ad

Trending

Lucky players can obtain her via Starr Drops, which might also unlock Gadget and Star Power required for assembling the ultimate Alli build in Brawl Stars.

Also read: Best Kaze build in Brawl Stars

Everything about the best Alli build in Brawl Stars

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alli belongs to the Assassin class and can move at a speed of 770 units normally, which goes up to 1020 while enraged. She boasts 7800 HP at power level 11 and has two different attack patterns. On the ground, she dashes forward and inflicts up to 2600 damage, while on water or bushes, she jumps towards the enemy and deals moderate damage in a 1.5-tile radius.

Using her Super, Alli turns herself invisible, which allows her to either retreat or chase down opponents based on the current situation. Furthermore, when she first uses her main attack after becoming invisible, she destroys 25% of the enemy's health, dealing huge damage to tanks like Frank and El Primo.

Ad

Upon analyzing her abilities, the ultimate Alli build in Brawl Stars is configured below.

Best Gadget for Alli: Cold-Blooded

Required Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Cold-Blooded Gadget is the ideal choice for the optimal Alli build in Brawl Stars. It allows her to become enraged when she is close to enemies without meeting the required health condition. This is crucial to escape critical situations since her enraged won't be activated on its own when her enemy boasts nearly full health.

Ad

Also read: Best Crow build in Brawl Stars

Best Star Power for Alli: You Better Run, You Better Take Cover

Required Star Power (Image via Supercell)

This Star Power is the cornerstone of the best Alli build in Brawl Stars. When equipped, it increases Alli's reload speed by 25% when she is enraged, complementing the above Gadget and providing her with a deadly combination of high mobility and powerful damage output.

Ad

Best Gears for Alli: Shield and Damage

Shield Gear (Image via Supercell)

If you want to form the best Alli build in Brawl Stars, use the combination of Shield and Damage Gears. The Shield Gear provides her with a 900-HP protective layer when the Brawler is at full health, which can help her close the distance at the start of the match.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Damage Gear enhances her damage output by 15% when she is below 50% health, buffing her in critical situations.

FAQs about the "best Alli build in Brawl Stars"

Is Alli a good Brawler?

Presently, Alli is characterized as an S-tier Brawler mainly because of her enraged ability and the two complementary gears. She can dominate any game mode and wipe out the entire opponent team if used properly.

Ad

What are the best game modes for Kaze in Brawl Stars?

While Alli is good everywhere, she performs excessively well in Basket Brawl and Bounty game modes due to her Super, which allows her to sneak up on enemies and hit them when they least expect it.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More