Best Alli build in Brawl Stars (2025)

The best Alli build in Brawl Stars optimizes the Brawler's performance by equipping her with complementary gears. These include Gadget, Star Power, and two Gears respectively. Characterized as a Mythic rarity fighter, Alli is known for boasting two Traits: Water and Enraged.
The former allows her to move on water while the other increases her attack range and movement speed when she spots opponents with less than 50% health. This article further describes the Brawler's abilities and highlights the best Alli build in Brawl Stars.
How to unlock Alli in Brawl Stars?
Alli can be unlocked directly from the Brawler’s window for 349 Gems, just like other Mythic rarity Brawlers. If you don’t have enough Gems, you’ll either need to buy them with real money or unlock Alli through the Starr Road by collecting 1900 credits from different sources.
Lucky players can obtain her via Starr Drops, which might also unlock Gadget and Star Power required for assembling the ultimate Alli build in Brawl Stars.
Everything about the best Alli build in Brawl Stars
Alli belongs to the Assassin class and can move at a speed of 770 units normally, which goes up to 1020 while enraged. She boasts 7800 HP at power level 11 and has two different attack patterns. On the ground, she dashes forward and inflicts up to 2600 damage, while on water or bushes, she jumps towards the enemy and deals moderate damage in a 1.5-tile radius.
Using her Super, Alli turns herself invisible, which allows her to either retreat or chase down opponents based on the current situation. Furthermore, when she first uses her main attack after becoming invisible, she destroys 25% of the enemy's health, dealing huge damage to tanks like Frank and El Primo.
Upon analyzing her abilities, the ultimate Alli build in Brawl Stars is configured below.
Best Gadget for Alli: Cold-Blooded
The Cold-Blooded Gadget is the ideal choice for the optimal Alli build in Brawl Stars. It allows her to become enraged when she is close to enemies without meeting the required health condition. This is crucial to escape critical situations since her enraged won't be activated on its own when her enemy boasts nearly full health.
Best Star Power for Alli: You Better Run, You Better Take Cover
This Star Power is the cornerstone of the best Alli build in Brawl Stars. When equipped, it increases Alli's reload speed by 25% when she is enraged, complementing the above Gadget and providing her with a deadly combination of high mobility and powerful damage output.
Best Gears for Alli: Shield and Damage
If you want to form the best Alli build in Brawl Stars, use the combination of Shield and Damage Gears. The Shield Gear provides her with a 900-HP protective layer when the Brawler is at full health, which can help her close the distance at the start of the match.
Meanwhile, the Damage Gear enhances her damage output by 15% when she is below 50% health, buffing her in critical situations.
FAQs about the "best Alli build in Brawl Stars"
Is Alli a good Brawler?
Presently, Alli is characterized as an S-tier Brawler mainly because of her enraged ability and the two complementary gears. She can dominate any game mode and wipe out the entire opponent team if used properly.
What are the best game modes for Kaze in Brawl Stars?
While Alli is good everywhere, she performs excessively well in Basket Brawl and Bounty game modes due to her Super, which allows her to sneak up on enemies and hit them when they least expect it.
