Brawl Stars Lumi Value Pack: Cost and rewards explained

The Brawl Stars Lumi Value Pack is available in the in-game store currently, and offers the latest Mythic rarity Brawler along with other in-game rewards. Players can purchase the pack using their country's local currency before April 3, 2025, after which the Brawler will be available in the Starr Road for 1900 credits or 349 Gems.

This article highlights the cost and rewards available in the Brawl Stars Lumi Value Pack.

Cost of Brawl Stars Lumi Value Pack

Cost in Indian currency (Image via Supercell)

This Brawl Stars bundle can be purchased from the in-game store or the official Supercell website using local currency. For instance, players in the United States can unlock the Lumi Value Pack for 19.99 USD, whereas Indian players will have to spend 1,799 INR to obtain it.

Rewards of Brawl Stars Lumi Value Pack

Here are the rewards included in the Brawl Stars Lumi Value Pack:

Lumi: Described by developers as a member of the Mad Evil Manor Trio, Lumi boasts a combination of fiery and icy personalities. She wields two morning stars as weapons to destroy her opponent in battle by burning and then freezing them. At the highest power level, she possesses 6000 HP, which is comparable to Brawlers like Grom and Jessie.

Described by developers as a member of the Mad Evil Manor Trio, Lumi boasts a combination of fiery and icy personalities. She wields two morning stars as weapons to destroy her opponent in battle by burning and then freezing them. At the highest power level, she possesses 6000 HP, which is comparable to Brawlers like Grom and Jessie. Dark Knight Lumi skin: This outfit is categorized as a Rare skin, bringing the darker theme to the Brawler. Upon equipping this skin, Lumi's hair and eyes turn red while she wears the armor to protect her body. Furthermore, Lumi's skin color changes to grey.

This outfit is categorized as a Rare skin, bringing the darker theme to the Brawler. Upon equipping this skin, Lumi's hair and eyes turn red while she wears the armor to protect her body. Furthermore, Lumi's skin color changes to grey. Lumi Pin set and Spray: Like other Mythic characters, Lumi has her own set of expressions and moods featured across various Pins and Sprays. Players can use them during battles to tease opponents through the in-game chat.

Like other Mythic characters, Lumi has her own set of expressions and moods featured across various Pins and Sprays. Players can use them during battles to tease opponents through the in-game chat. 80 Gems: An impressive 80 Gems rewarded with the latest Brawl Stars bundle enables players to purchase skins or other Brawlers from Starr Road.

An impressive 80 Gems rewarded with the latest Brawl Stars bundle enables players to purchase skins or other Brawlers from Starr Road. 5000 Coins: The 5000 Coins awarded alongside Lumi will allow players to purchase her Gadget, Star Power, and Gears, enhancing the Brawler's performance on the battlefield. Players can also use these coins to upgrade the power level of the Brawler.

Furthermore, players will receive an additional 400 coins if they purchase this pack from the Supercell website instead of the in-game store.

