Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All balance changes and fixes

Supercell recently announced a Brawl Stars Maintenance Break via a post on the title's official X page. Since this maintenance break arrived just before the launch of Lumi in Brawl Stars, the community has been waiting to get their hands on the Lumi value pack. However, Supercell also planned a few balance adjustments to make the meta more balanced ahead of Lumi's arrival.

This article will shed light on all the upcoming balance adjustments arriving in Brawl Stars after the maintenance break on March 27, 2025.

Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All hero buffs

Supercell has announced that 10 Brawlers will be receiving certain buffs that will make them more meta-friendly. Fynx, one of the newest releases, which arrived during the Dark Sands season, is also among the Brawlers who are supposed to receive buffs in this update.

Finx

Increased Movement speed

Increased reload speed from 1.6sec to 1.3sec

Edgar

Increased Gadget Cooldowns:

Let's fly: From 23sec to 21sec Hardcore: From 19sec to 17sec

Charlie

Increased Super charge rate from 7 attack hits to 6

Bo

Increased Hypercharge charge rate from 35 to 45

Emz

Increased Hypercharge charge rate from 30 to 40

Moe

Increased reload speed from 2sec to 1.5sec

Max

Increased Gadget (Sneaky Sneakers Gadget) Cooldown from 12sec to 10sec

Shade

Increased Gadget (Jump Scare Gadget) Cooldown from 11sec to 9sec

Tara

Increased Super charge rate: 11 attacks -> 10 attacks

Lola

Increased Hypercharge charge rate: 25 -> 35

Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All hero nerfs

While only 10 Brawlers received buffs, more than 20 Brawlers are getting certain nerfs to make the meta a balanced one ahead of Lumi's launch.

Expand Tweet

Here are all the Brawlers getting nerfs from this update.

Hank

Hypercharged projectiles home 50% less

Stu

Decreased Gadget (Speed Zone) length: From 30 sec to 10 sec

Mr. P

Super Porters:

Now lasts for 10 seconds Decreased movement speed: From 1400 to 1300

Sam

Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 20

Bea

Increased Gadget (Rattling Hive) cooldown: From 17s to 20s

Poco

Increased Gadget cooldown:

Heal: From 16sec to 20sec Protective Tunes: From 11sec to 18sec

Ollie

Decreased Super charge rate : From 5 to 6 Main Attacks

: From 5 to 6 Main Attacks Increased Gadget (Regulate) Cooldown: From 17sec to 20sec

Berry

Decreased healing from Main Attacks: From 50% to 40% of attack damage

Melodie

Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 35 to 25

Juju

Decreased Gadget (Elementalist) Cooldown: From 50 to 30

Janet

Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 50 to 40

Gray

Increased Gadget (Walking Cane) Cooldown: From 18sec to 20sec

Lou

Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 8 to 9 attack hits

Carl

Increased Gadget (Heat Ejector) Cooldown: From 15sec to 17sec

Leon

Decreased Gadget (Lollipop Drop) Length: From 15sec to 10sec

Squeak

Increased Gadget (Windup) Cooldown: From 11sec to 14sec

Meeple

Increased Gadget Cooldowns:

Mansions of Meeple: From 20sec to 22sec Ragequit: From 16sec to 18sec

Mortis

Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 30

Rosa

Increased Gadget (Grow Bushes) Cooldown: From 10sec to 13sec

Gene

Increased Gadget (Vengeful Spirit) Cooldown: From 16sec to 20sec

Belle

Increased Gadget (Trap) Cooldown: From 17sec to 20sec

Frank

Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 30

Meg

Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 35

Chester

Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 30

Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All fixes

Supercell has also announced that they have fixed a few issues around certain Brawlers in the Brawl Stars Maintenance Break of March 27, 2025. These are:

Ash, Lola, and Buster can no longer charge their Hypercharge while it's still active.

Patched an issue where players couldn't change the loadout of specific Brawlers (Sam, Meg, Mandy, Carl, Grom, Chester, MrP, Bea, Mandy, Hank, Bo, Lola) with unlocked Hyperchages before playing a Ranked match above Mythic.

These sudden changes are expected to make the meta more interesting, especially after the launch of Lumi in Brawl Stars.

