  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All balance changes and fixes

Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All balance changes and fixes

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 27, 2025 17:39 IST
Brawl Stars balance changes March 2025
Brawl Stars Maintenance during late March 2025 brought certain Balance Changes (Image via Supercell)

Supercell recently announced a Brawl Stars Maintenance Break via a post on the title's official X page. Since this maintenance break arrived just before the launch of Lumi in Brawl Stars, the community has been waiting to get their hands on the Lumi value pack. However, Supercell also planned a few balance adjustments to make the meta more balanced ahead of Lumi's arrival.

Ad

This article will shed light on all the upcoming balance adjustments arriving in Brawl Stars after the maintenance break on March 27, 2025.

Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All hero buffs

Supercell has announced that 10 Brawlers will be receiving certain buffs that will make them more meta-friendly. Fynx, one of the newest releases, which arrived during the Dark Sands season, is also among the Brawlers who are supposed to receive buffs in this update.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Finx

  • Increased Movement speed
  • Increased reload speed from 1.6sec to 1.3sec

Edgar

  • Increased Gadget Cooldowns:
  1. Let's fly: From 23sec to 21sec
  2. Hardcore: From 19sec to 17sec

Charlie

  • Increased Super charge rate from 7 attack hits to 6

Bo

  • Increased Hypercharge charge rate from 35 to 45

Emz

  • Increased Hypercharge charge rate from 30 to 40

Moe

  • Increased reload speed from 2sec to 1.5sec

Max

  • Increased Gadget (Sneaky Sneakers Gadget) Cooldown from 12sec to 10sec

Shade

  • Increased Gadget (Jump Scare Gadget) Cooldown from 11sec to 9sec
Ad

Tara

  • Increased Super charge rate: 11 attacks -> 10 attacks

Also read: Brawl Stars tier list

Lola

  • Increased Hypercharge charge rate: 25 -> 35

Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All hero nerfs

While only 10 Brawlers received buffs, more than 20 Brawlers are getting certain nerfs to make the meta a balanced one ahead of Lumi's launch.

Ad

Here are all the Brawlers getting nerfs from this update.

Also read: Best Brawl Stars Hypercharges

Hank

  • Hypercharged projectiles home 50% less

Stu

  • Decreased Gadget (Speed Zone) length: From 30 sec to 10 sec

Mr. P

  • Super Porters:
  1. Now lasts for 10 seconds
  2. Decreased movement speed: From 1400 to 1300

Sam

  • Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 20

Bea

  • Increased Gadget (Rattling Hive) cooldown: From 17s to 20s

Poco

  • Increased Gadget cooldown:
  1. Heal: From 16sec to 20sec
  2. Protective Tunes: From 11sec to 18sec
Ad

Ollie

  • Decreased Super charge rate: From 5 to 6 Main Attacks
  • Increased Gadget (Regulate) Cooldown: From 17sec to 20sec

Berry

  • Decreased healing from Main Attacks: From 50% to 40% of attack damage

Melodie

  • Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 35 to 25

Juju

  • Decreased Gadget (Elementalist) Cooldown: From 50 to 30

Janet

  • Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 50 to 40

Gray

  • Increased Gadget (Walking Cane) Cooldown: From 18sec to 20sec

Lou

  • Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 8 to 9 attack hits

Carl

  • Increased Gadget (Heat Ejector) Cooldown: From 15sec to 17sec
Ad

Leon

  • Decreased Gadget (Lollipop Drop) Length: From 15sec to 10sec

Squeak

  • Increased Gadget (Windup) Cooldown: From 11sec to 14sec

Meeple

  • Increased Gadget Cooldowns:
  1. Mansions of Meeple: From 20sec to 22sec
  2. Ragequit: From 16sec to 18sec

Mortis

  • Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 30

Rosa

  • Increased Gadget (Grow Bushes) Cooldown: From 10sec to 13sec

Gene

  • Increased Gadget (Vengeful Spirit) Cooldown: From 16sec to 20sec

Belle

  • Increased Gadget (Trap) Cooldown: From 17sec to 20sec

Frank

Ad
  • Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 30

Meg

  • Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 35

Chester

  • Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 30

Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All fixes

Supercell has also announced that they have fixed a few issues around certain Brawlers in the Brawl Stars Maintenance Break of March 27, 2025. These are:

  • Ash, Lola, and Buster can no longer charge their Hypercharge while it's still active.
  • Patched an issue where players couldn't change the loadout of specific Brawlers (Sam, Meg, Mandy, Carl, Grom, Chester, MrP, Bea, Mandy, Hank, Bo, Lola) with unlocked Hyperchages before playing a Ranked match above Mythic.

These sudden changes are expected to make the meta more interesting, especially after the launch of Lumi in Brawl Stars.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी