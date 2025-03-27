Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All balance changes and fixes

Supercell recently announced a Brawl Stars Maintenance Break via a post on the title's official X page. Since this maintenance break arrived just before the launch of Lumi in Brawl Stars, the community has been waiting to get their hands on the Lumi value pack. However, Supercell also planned a few balance adjustments to make the meta more balanced ahead of Lumi's arrival.
This article will shed light on all the upcoming balance adjustments arriving in Brawl Stars after the maintenance break on March 27, 2025.
Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All hero buffs
Supercell has announced that 10 Brawlers will be receiving certain buffs that will make them more meta-friendly. Fynx, one of the newest releases, which arrived during the Dark Sands season, is also among the Brawlers who are supposed to receive buffs in this update.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Finx
- Increased Movement speed
- Increased reload speed from 1.6sec to 1.3sec
Edgar
- Increased Gadget Cooldowns:
- Let's fly: From 23sec to 21sec
- Hardcore: From 19sec to 17sec
Charlie
- Increased Super charge rate from 7 attack hits to 6
Bo
- Increased Hypercharge charge rate from 35 to 45
Emz
- Increased Hypercharge charge rate from 30 to 40
Moe
- Increased reload speed from 2sec to 1.5sec
Max
- Increased Gadget (Sneaky Sneakers Gadget) Cooldown from 12sec to 10sec
Shade
- Increased Gadget (Jump Scare Gadget) Cooldown from 11sec to 9sec
Tara
- Increased Super charge rate: 11 attacks -> 10 attacks
Also read: Brawl Stars tier list
Lola
- Increased Hypercharge charge rate: 25 -> 35
Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All hero nerfs
While only 10 Brawlers received buffs, more than 20 Brawlers are getting certain nerfs to make the meta a balanced one ahead of Lumi's launch.
Here are all the Brawlers getting nerfs from this update.
Also read: Best Brawl Stars Hypercharges
Hank
- Hypercharged projectiles home 50% less
Stu
- Decreased Gadget (Speed Zone) length: From 30 sec to 10 sec
Mr. P
- Super Porters:
- Now lasts for 10 seconds
- Decreased movement speed: From 1400 to 1300
Sam
- Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 20
Bea
- Increased Gadget (Rattling Hive) cooldown: From 17s to 20s
Poco
- Increased Gadget cooldown:
- Heal: From 16sec to 20sec
- Protective Tunes: From 11sec to 18sec
Ollie
- Decreased Super charge rate: From 5 to 6 Main Attacks
- Increased Gadget (Regulate) Cooldown: From 17sec to 20sec
Berry
- Decreased healing from Main Attacks: From 50% to 40% of attack damage
Melodie
- Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 35 to 25
Juju
- Decreased Gadget (Elementalist) Cooldown: From 50 to 30
Janet
- Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 50 to 40
Gray
- Increased Gadget (Walking Cane) Cooldown: From 18sec to 20sec
Lou
- Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 8 to 9 attack hits
Carl
- Increased Gadget (Heat Ejector) Cooldown: From 15sec to 17sec
Leon
- Decreased Gadget (Lollipop Drop) Length: From 15sec to 10sec
Squeak
- Increased Gadget (Windup) Cooldown: From 11sec to 14sec
Meeple
- Increased Gadget Cooldowns:
- Mansions of Meeple: From 20sec to 22sec
- Ragequit: From 16sec to 18sec
Mortis
- Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 30
Rosa
- Increased Gadget (Grow Bushes) Cooldown: From 10sec to 13sec
Gene
- Increased Gadget (Vengeful Spirit) Cooldown: From 16sec to 20sec
Belle
- Increased Gadget (Trap) Cooldown: From 17sec to 20sec
Frank
- Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 30
Meg
- Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 35
Chester
- Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 30
Brawl Stars Maintenance Break (March 27, 2025): All fixes
Supercell has also announced that they have fixed a few issues around certain Brawlers in the Brawl Stars Maintenance Break of March 27, 2025. These are:
- Ash, Lola, and Buster can no longer charge their Hypercharge while it's still active.
- Patched an issue where players couldn't change the loadout of specific Brawlers (Sam, Meg, Mandy, Carl, Grom, Chester, MrP, Bea, Mandy, Hank, Bo, Lola) with unlocked Hyperchages before playing a Ranked match above Mythic.
These sudden changes are expected to make the meta more interesting, especially after the launch of Lumi in Brawl Stars.