Clash of Clans maintenance break (June 24, 2025): Schedule and changes explored

Developer Supercell announced a Clash of Clans maintenance break on June 24, 2025, where they plan to fix certain issues before heading into the next season in July 2025. According to a recent X post, the upcoming maintenance break will last around half an hour; it will complete the seasonal defense resetting and bring some other changes to enhance your gameplay experience.
The developer already announced Hero and Troop adjustments arriving in the game after this maintenance break with an X post on June 23, 2025. This article will discuss everything to know about the game during this Clash of Clans maintenance break.
Clash of Clans maintenance break (June 24, 2025): Schedule and defense changes
The Clash of Clans maintenance break will begin on June 24, 2025, at approximately 9:30 am UTC and end at 10:00 am UTC. The official X post arrived at around 8:30 am UTC, stating the maintenance break would begin in about an hour from then and last for 30 minutes, hence the approximation.
According to the post, the developer plans to conduct the seasonal defense reset after entering the second phase of the builder base battles. Based on their post from June 23, 2025, the defense changes will include:
- Scattershot: DPS decreased for levels 3-6 and Supercharge.
- Walls: HP decreased for levels 13-18.
Clash of Clans maintenance break (June 24, 2025): Troop and Super Troop changes and more
Supercell announced they would adjust the powers of different Troops and Super Troops in this update. According to one of their posts about the changes, troops like Thrower, Miner, Super Miner, and Super Bowler will receive HP and DPS buffs, while other Troops and Super Troops also receive certain changes.
Check the changes below:
- Dragon Rider: HP increased for levels four and five.
- Thrower: HP and DPS increased for levels one to three.
- Miner: HP increased for levels eight to 11, and DPS increased for levels 10 and 11.
- Healer: Hero Healing ability increased for levels eight to 10.
- Super Miner: HP increased for levels eight to 11, and DPS increased for levels nine to 11.
- Super Hog Rider: HP increased for levels 12-14.
- Super Wizard: DPS increased for levels 11-13.
- Super Minion: Number of Long Shots increased by one.
- Super Bowler: HP and DPS increased for levels seven to nine.
The developer also announced that they would fix the issue in this update, where the Saved Army Recipe names were disappearing after the release of this update.
