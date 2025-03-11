  • home icon
Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event (March 2025): Duration, rewards, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 11, 2025 14:19 IST
The Mini Spotlight event has arrived in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)
The Mini Spotlight event has arrived in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event has returned for the title's March 2025 season. This iteration features the newly released and unlockable Super Minion troop. It also offers a great way for players to stock up on in-game resources like Gold, Dark Elixir, and Elixir. Additionally, a few Hero skins are up for grabs.

This article highlights details of the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event.

Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event (March 2025): Everything you need to know

Ice Bath in CoC (Image via Supercell)
Ice Bath in CoC (Image via Supercell)

Duration

Trending

The Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event commenced on March 11, 2025, at 1:30 PM GMT +5:30. It will be available till March 17, 2025, at 1:30 PM GMT +5:30. Additionally, the Trader will be available in the home village till March 19, 2025, at 1:30 PM GMT +5:30.

Currency

In Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight events, players collect a temporary currency to advance through a progression-based reward track.

In the March 2025 Spotlight, the currency is called Ice Cubes and can be collected by raiding enemy bases. The breakdown is as follows:

  • 1 Star: 480 Ice Cubes
  • 2 Star: 570 Ice Cubes
  • 3 Star: 600 Ice Cubes
  • Bonus for using Super Minion: 120

Additionally, players can collect 200 Ice Cubes at the start of the event from the Ice Bath. The building will produce more of the currency.

Event rewards

The event features two versions of the reward track: free and event pass. The former is accessible to all players, and the latter can be purchased from the in-game shop or Supercell store.

The rewards for both tiers are as follows:

Ice Cubes requiredFree rewards
Event pass rewards
200Super Minion
250 Super Medals
40030% Training Boost150K Dark Elixir
600Gold
250 Super Medals
800ElixirRune of Elixir
1000Dark Elixir
250 Super Medals
1200Gold
2 Resource Potions
1500Elixir
250 Super Medals
1900Dark ElixirRune of Gold
2400Gold
250 Super Medals
2900Elixir9M Gold
3400550 Super Medals
650 Super Medals
3950Dark Elixir
Rune of Dark Elixir
Afterward, players can acquire the following bonus rewards for collecting Ice Cubes:

  • 550: 130 Super Medals
  • 1100: 130 Super Medals
  • 2200: 130 Super Medals

All the Super Medals collected in this event can be used at the Trader's shop until March 19, 2025. The contents of this store are given below:

ItemSuper Medals RequiredStock
Skin: Primal Champion2,2501
Skin: Warrior King2,2501
Skin: Warrior Queen2,2501
Skin: Shadow Warden2,2501
Rune of Gold20001
Rune of Elixir20001
Resource Potion1256
Super Potion3002
Wall Ring x536020
Shovel of Obstacles1,00015
Research Potion25010
Training Potion505
Elixir x125K1520
Gold x125K1520
Dark Elixir x2K3020
Players can use this event to acquire Primal Champion, Warrior King, Warrior Queen, and Shadow Warden skins.

Event pass cost

Players can purchase the event pass to acquire some extra resources from the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event. Those in the USA can buy it for 2.99 USD.

The price of the pass varies based on the geographical location of players.

