Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event (March 2025): Duration, rewards, and more

The Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event has returned for the title's March 2025 season. This iteration features the newly released and unlockable Super Minion troop. It also offers a great way for players to stock up on in-game resources like Gold, Dark Elixir, and Elixir. Additionally, a few Hero skins are up for grabs.

This article highlights details of the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event.

Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event (March 2025): Everything you need to know

Ice Bath in CoC (Image via Supercell)

Duration

The Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event commenced on March 11, 2025, at 1:30 PM GMT +5:30. It will be available till March 17, 2025, at 1:30 PM GMT +5:30. Additionally, the Trader will be available in the home village till March 19, 2025, at 1:30 PM GMT +5:30.

Currency

In Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight events, players collect a temporary currency to advance through a progression-based reward track.

In the March 2025 Spotlight, the currency is called Ice Cubes and can be collected by raiding enemy bases. The breakdown is as follows:

1 Star: 480 Ice Cubes

480 Ice Cubes 2 Star: 570 Ice Cubes

570 Ice Cubes 3 Star: 600 Ice Cubes

600 Ice Cubes Bonus for using Super Minion: 120

Additionally, players can collect 200 Ice Cubes at the start of the event from the Ice Bath. The building will produce more of the currency.

Event rewards

The event features two versions of the reward track: free and event pass. The former is accessible to all players, and the latter can be purchased from the in-game shop or Supercell store.

The rewards for both tiers are as follows:

Ice Cubes required Free rewards Event pass rewards 200 Super Minion 250 Super Medals 400 30% Training Boost 150K Dark Elixir 600 Gold 250 Super Medals 800 Elixir Rune of Elixir 1000 Dark Elixir 250 Super Medals 1200 Gold 2 Resource Potions 1500 Elixir 250 Super Medals 1900 Dark Elixir Rune of Gold 2400 Gold 250 Super Medals 2900 Elixir 9M Gold 3400 550 Super Medals 650 Super Medals 3950 Dark Elixir Rune of Dark Elixir

Afterward, players can acquire the following bonus rewards for collecting Ice Cubes:

550: 130 Super Medals

130 Super Medals 1100: 130 Super Medals

130 Super Medals 2200: 130 Super Medals

All the Super Medals collected in this event can be used at the Trader's shop until March 19, 2025. The contents of this store are given below:

Item Super Medals Required Stock Skin: Primal Champion 2,250 1 Skin: Warrior King 2,250 1 Skin: Warrior Queen 2,250 1 Skin: Shadow Warden 2,250 1 Rune of Gold 2000 1 Rune of Elixir 2000 1 Resource Potion 125 6 Super Potion 300 2 Wall Ring x5 360 20 Shovel of Obstacles 1,000 15 Research Potion 250 10 Training Potion 50 5 Elixir x125K 15 20 Gold x125K 15 20 Dark Elixir x2K 30 20

Players can use this event to acquire Primal Champion, Warrior King, Warrior Queen, and Shadow Warden skins.

Event pass cost

Players can purchase the event pass to acquire some extra resources from the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event. Those in the USA can buy it for 2.99 USD.

The price of the pass varies based on the geographical location of players.

