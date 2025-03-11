Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event (March 2025): Duration, rewards, and more

The Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event has returned for the title's March 2025 season. This iteration features the newly released and unlockable Super Minion troop. It also offers a great way for players to stock up on in-game resources like Gold, Dark Elixir, and Elixir. Additionally, a few Hero skins are up for grabs.
This article highlights details of the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event.
Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event (March 2025): Everything you need to know
Duration
The Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event commenced on March 11, 2025, at 1:30 PM GMT +5:30. It will be available till March 17, 2025, at 1:30 PM GMT +5:30. Additionally, the Trader will be available in the home village till March 19, 2025, at 1:30 PM GMT +5:30.
Currency
In Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight events, players collect a temporary currency to advance through a progression-based reward track.
In the March 2025 Spotlight, the currency is called Ice Cubes and can be collected by raiding enemy bases. The breakdown is as follows:
- 1 Star: 480 Ice Cubes
- 2 Star: 570 Ice Cubes
- 3 Star: 600 Ice Cubes
- Bonus for using Super Minion: 120
Additionally, players can collect 200 Ice Cubes at the start of the event from the Ice Bath. The building will produce more of the currency.
Event rewards
The event features two versions of the reward track: free and event pass. The former is accessible to all players, and the latter can be purchased from the in-game shop or Supercell store.
The rewards for both tiers are as follows:
Afterward, players can acquire the following bonus rewards for collecting Ice Cubes:
- 550: 130 Super Medals
- 1100: 130 Super Medals
- 2200: 130 Super Medals
All the Super Medals collected in this event can be used at the Trader's shop until March 19, 2025. The contents of this store are given below:
Players can use this event to acquire Primal Champion, Warrior King, Warrior Queen, and Shadow Warden skins.
Event pass cost
Players can purchase the event pass to acquire some extra resources from the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event. Those in the USA can buy it for 2.99 USD.
The price of the pass varies based on the geographical location of players.
