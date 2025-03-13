Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen: Design and how to get

Complementing the ongoing Action Heroes season, developer Supercell has introduced the Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen skin. Besides this fresh addition, the developer has released other collectables in the past week, including Combat King, Sniper Champion, Jetpack Warden, and Minion General skins. It's worth mentioning that these entities are inspired by the guerilla warfare fighters. Therefore, you will see the themes of their outfits, weapons, and movements on the battlefield centered around the same.

Since the Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen skin is among the premium in-game collectables, you must spend real money to acquire it. Read on to learn of the skin's appearance and how to obtain it in exchange for actual currency.

What does the Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen skin look like?

Accentuate your Queen's appearance with this skin (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen skin dons the hero in overalls and high-neck boots. This skin enhances the Queen's appearance with dashing yellow hair and a pixie-cut hairstyle. Furthermore, you will find her wielding a metallic modern recurve bow instead of the regular one.

Overall, the skin certainly grants the hero the appearance of a guerilla fighter set out to decimate whoever stands in her way.

How to get the Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen

Note that the Quickfire Queen skin costs $10.31 (the price might vary depending on the country or region you live in). Follow the steps given below to purchase the skin:

Step 1: Head to the Home Village.

Step 2: Head to the Special Offers section.

Step 3: Click on the Quickfire Queen icon.

Step 4: Complete the payment procedure.

Here are the other items available in the Special Offers section:

Jetpack Warden skin: $10.31

Minion General skin: $10.31

Sniper Champion skin: $10.31

Military Scenery: $6.87

Gold Pass: $3.09

Happy Holi combo I (2x Research Potions + 2x Wallrings): $0.33

Happy Holi combo II (2x Builder Potions + 2x Resource Potions): $0.79

Happy Holi combo III (Book of Heroes + Hero Potion): $1.02

Never Enough combo I (6000 Medals): $20.64

Never Enough combo II (2600 Medals): $10.31

Never Enough combo III (750 Medals): $3.09

