Clash of Clans Snake Festival event: All rewards listed

The Clash of Clans Snake Festival event is underway. This medal event arrives every season, and this iteration is themed around the Year of the Snake, which marks the Chinese New Year. The event has released multiple fresh exclusives in-game, including Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King, some time-limited troops, and event souvenirs.

The Clash of Clans Snake Festival event features two currencies: Red Lanterns and Snake Medals. The former can be looted from enemy bases and claimed from the Snake Shrine building at the Home Village. Collecting these lanterns helps you progress the event's reward track, yielding tons of special items, including Snake Medals in Clash of Clans.

Read on to learn all the exclusives the Clash of Clans Snake Festival event offers.

All items offered in the Clash of Clans Snake Festival event listed

Snake Festival event's reward track (Image via Supercell)

Below are all the items offered in the reward track of the Clash of Clans Snake Festival event. Note that the prize path features two tracks: one is accessible to everyone, while the other is exclusively for Event Pass (EP) holders; hence, the second item mentioned in each entry is solely for pass holders:

100 Lanterns: Snake Barrel, 20 Glowy Ore

300 Lanterns: 15% Training Boost, 500 Snake Medals

600 Lanterns: 500 Shiny Ore, 20 Glowy Ore

1000 Lanterns: Firecracker, 1050 Snake Medals

1500 Lanterns: 250 Snake Medals, 30 Glowy Ore

2000 Lanterns: 600 Shiny Ore, 500 Snake Medals

2500 Lanterns: 30% Training Boost, 30 Glowy Ore

3000 Lanterns: 1100 Shiny Ore, 1050 Snake Medals

3500 Lanterns: 350 Snake Medals, 40 Glowy Ore

4000 Lanterns: 10 Glowy Ore, 500 Snake Medals

4750 Lanterns: 1300 Shiny Ore, 40 Glowy Ore

5500 Lanterns: 30 Glowy Ore, 10 Starry Ore

6250 Lanterns: 400 Snake Medals, 60 Glowy Ore

7000 Lanterns: 20 Glowy Ore, 500 Snake Medals

7750 Lanterns: 1500 Shiny Ore, 60 Glowy Ore

8500 Lanterns: 100 Glowy Ore, 15 Starry Ore

9250 Lanterns: 450 Snake Medals, 70 Glowy Ore

10000 Lanterns: 45 Glowy Ore, 600 Snake Medals

11000 Lanterns: 500 Snake Medals, 70 Glowy Ore

12000 Lanterns: 150 Glowy Ore, 20 Starry Ore

13000 Lanterns: 550 Snake Medals, 80 Glowy Ore

14000 Lanterns: 45 Glowy Ore, 800 Snake Medals

15000 Lanterns: 600 Snake Medals, 80 Glowy Ore

16000 Lanterns: Snake Shrine, 35 Starry Ore

Here are the items the Clash of Clans Snake Festival event offers in the Trader Shop as well as their prices:

Snake Bracelet (Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King): 3,100 Snake Medals

3,100 Snake Medals Lucky Cookies: 3,100 Snake Medals

3,100 Snake Medals Monk Statue: 1,025 Snake Medals

1,025 Snake Medals 10x Starry Ore: 320 Snake Medals

320 Snake Medals 60x Glowy Ore : 280 Snake Medals

: 280 Snake Medals 350 Shiny Ore : 325 Snake Medals

: 325 Snake Medals Spiky Ball (Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King) : 3,100 Snake Medals

: 3,100 Snake Medals 1x Rune of Elixir : 2,100 Snake Medals

: 2,100 Snake Medals 1x Rune of Gold: 2,100 Snake Medals

