How to spend Snake Medals in Clash of Clans wisely

Snake Medals in Clash of Clans is one of the two event-exclusive currencies in the ongoing Snake Festival. The only way to earn it is by collecting another time-limited resource of the event, Red Lanterns, by looting enemy bases and claiming them from the Snake Shrine building in the Home Village.

The more Red Lanterns you collect, the further you progress in the event's reward track, acquiring COC magic items, time-limited troops, and Snake Medals in Clash of Clans. These medals are used to purchase exclusives released at the Trader Shop in the Home Village.

Players can, however, acquire only a limited number of Snake Medals. Therefore, not all items released in the Trader Shop can be obtained. Furthermore, those who don't purchase the Event Pass acquire even fewer Snake Medals from the event's reward track, meaning they will miss out on plenty of exclusives available at the Trader Shop.

That said, it doesn't make much difference whether you obtain some event exclusives when you spend your Snake Medals on more useful items. So, read on to learn how to make the most of Snake Medals in Clash of Clans.

How to make the most of Snake Medals in Clash of Clans

F2P (free-to-play) gamers can gather around 4,000 Snake Medals in Clash of Clans via the event's reward track, bonus rewards, and giveaways conducted by COC content creators. Those with the Event Pass, on the other hand, can collect over 6,400 Snake Medals via the mentioned mediums.

With the limited Snake Medals they can collect, F2P gamers can either purchase the fresh Barbarian King's Equipment (Snake Bracelet), one of the two released decors, or Spiky Ball Equipment.

Choose an item that will significantly enhance your attacking skill in-game. It often happens that gamers purchase a COC Hero Equipment with their hard-earned medals and later discover that it doesn't align with their attack strategy. Consequently, it remains unused in their inventory.

Moreover, avoid purchasing the desired item the moment you collect adequate Snake Medals in Clash of Clans. It's highly recommended that you buy it in the final period of the event, which is around February 26 and 28, 2025.

Until then, all Snake Medals giveaways will be over, and you will possess as many medals as possible, helping you figure out what to do with leftover resources. Additionally, it will let you plan your purchase better.

