Clash of Clans Super Dragon Mini Spotlight Event: Everything you need to know

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 09, 2025 09:09 GMT
The COC mini spotlight event is a great chance for players to try the Super Dragon (Image via Supercell)
The COC mini spotlight event is a great chance for players to try the Super Dragon (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Super Dragon Mini Spotlight Event begins on September 9, 2025, as announced on X. The event will last for a week and will let players of Town Hall 7 and above use Super Dragons in their Multiplayer Battles to farm more. Players can also earn plenty of in-game resources, decorations, and more from the event.

This article will discuss everything about the Clash of Clans Super Dragons Mini Spotlight Event. Read on for more.

Clash of Clans Super Dragon Mini Spotlight Event: Schedule and event mechanics

The COC mini spotlight event arrives on September 9, 2025, and will run for a week, until September 16, 2025. The mini ice bath at the top of your base is its event building.

Similar to previous spotlight events, the aim is to earn as many event-exclusive tokens (Ice Cubes) as possible to complete the progression path of the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Mini Spotlight and earn in-game bonuses and Super Medals.

After the event's launch, enter the game and click on the Ice Bath to collect some Ice Cubes. Every day, you can earn some Ice Cubes by tapping on the Ice Bath building.

You can earn more Ice Cubes by attacking in Multiplayer battles during the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Mini Spotlight Event. The first Ice Cubes you grab from the Ice Bath building will help you unlock the featured Super Troop of this event, i.e, the Super Dragon.

Each Star you collect from the Multiplayer Battles during the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Mini Spotlight Event will amount to a certain number of Ice Cubes. However, if you use a single Super Dragon in the attack, even if the dragon is in your Clan Castle, you will get some extra Ice Cubes.

Since this is a COC mini spotlight event, you will need 3,950 Ice Cubes (almost half of what you require to complete spotlight events) to complete the progression path and earn all the rewards. There is also a bonus track you can complete by earning 2200 extra Ice Cubes. You can earn 390 extra Super Medals for completing the Bonus Track.

Free-to-play (F2P) users can get up to 550 Super Medals from the reward track, whereas those who purchase the event pass can get up to 1,900 medals. So if they both complete the bonus track, the free player will end up with 940 medals, whereas the premium one can get up to 2,290 medals.

COC mini spotlight event September 2025: Reward list

You can get a ton of Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, and four Clan Castle Cakes from the free-to-play reward progression path. However, if you purchase the event pass, you can get extra medals, Gold and Dark Elixir, Resource Potions, and a Rune of Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir.

You can also exchange the medals earned in the Trader Shop for decorations, cosmetics, and resources until two days after the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Mini Spotlight Event ends on September 16, 2025.

Players who purchased the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Mini Spotlight Event Pass can buy decorations like Sketch Summoner, Champion's Flame, Cherry Bonsai, new sceneries, Hero Skins, and more, thanks to the extra medals they will get.

All of these will be out of reach for free-to-play gamers, as they will not be able to collect enough medals for any of these decorations. However, F2P players can opt for resources like Research Potions, Gold, Dark Elixir, and more. These resources can boost their in-game progress.

While the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Mini Spotlight Event lasts until September 16, 2025, the Trader Shop will be open with event-exclusive decorations, cosmetics, and resources until September 18, 2025.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

