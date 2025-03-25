Clash of Clans Super Yeti: How to use it, abilities, and more

Recently, Supercell accidentally released the Clash of Clans Super Yeti troop, unintentionally revealing its stats and ability to the community. The super troop is set to take 35 Housing Space and will be activated for three days. Its ability, Shock and Awe, produces numerous small Electromites that deal extra damage to the buildings.
This article explains the ability, stats, and other details of the Clash of Clans Super Yeti troop.
Clash of Clans Super Yeti: Everything we know so far
It should be noted that the Clash of Clans Super Yeti troop is not officially released yet, and some of its details will likely be changed. That said, here are all the details of this troop revealed so far:
Ability: Shock and Awe
The Super Yeti deploys a few Electromites when it takes some damage on the battlefield, which start a chain reaction when the Super Yeti takes further damage.
Stats:
The stats of a Level 6 Clash of Clans Super Yeti troop are as follows:
- Hitpoints: 6600
- Damage per second: 495
- Spawned units: 14
- Training Time: 4m 50s
- Damage type: Single Target
- Targets: Ground
- Housing Space: 35
- Movement speed: 12
- Activation cost: 25,000 Dark Elixir
- Active time: 3 days.
Similarly, the stats of a Level 6 Electromite are as follows:
- Hitpoints: 550
- Damage: 88
- Damage type: Single target
- Targets: Air and Ground
- Favorite target: Buildings (Damage x4)
- Movement speed: 24
How to use the Clash of Clans Super Yeti troop
There is a bug that allows players to accept the Super Yeti as a donation. To acquire it, send an empty donation request to the clan. At this point, members can use the 'Quick Donate with Gems' option to donate the Super Yeti for 18 Gems.
However, it is a bug and will likely be removed soon. Afterward, players will have to wait for its official release, which may still take a few days. The Super Yeti will likely arrive in an upcoming update, with a Super Troop event.
Once it is a Super Troop in CoC, players will be able to unlock the Super Yeti from the Super Sauna following its official release. This building is unlocked at Town Hall 11, and using it to activate the Super Yeti will cost 25,000 Dark Elixir.
Additionally, players who are Townhall 9 or above will be able to receive the Super Yeti as a donation.
