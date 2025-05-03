Supercell will introduce three Clash Royale card reworks to improve their performance and increase their usage in the current meta. These aren't the usual minor adjustments that developers usually release every month alongside buffs and nerfs. Instead, Supercell is set to target the deeper, long-standing design issues for the Golden Knight, Cannon Cart, and Goblin Hut cards during the upcoming May 2025 season.
This article highlights the details of the Clash Royale card reworks, explaining the tweaks in their ability and stats.
All 3 Clash Royale card reworks (May 2025) explained
1) Golden Knight changes
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The most notable of the three Clash Royale card reworks happens with the Golden Knight, whose dash mechanic has historically been inconsistent and confusing for players. Over time, it underwent several changes, with developers attempting to clarify its behavior through scattered posts on social media. This season’s rework aims to simplify and restore some of the card’s earlier traits.
Golden Knight will now be able to dash in any direction and do a full 360° around himself. This is a stark change when compared with the earlier version, which restricted movement to a semicircle in front. That said, his dash will still stop when reaching a Crown Tower. All other stats, such as Damage, Speed, and Hit Time, remain unchanged.
This update also comes in response to the Golden Knight's poor performance in the meta, where last season he was the least-used Champion in the Top 1,000, with just 13 appearances.
Also read: Clash Royale Witch Evolution: Ability, stats, and more
2) Clash Royale card rework for Cannon Cart
Cannon Cart is also undergoing a structural overhaul to modernize its mechanics. Previously, the card featured a Shield mechanic protecting its building stage with a separate health pool. Now, following trends seen in newer cards like Goblin Demolisher and Evolved Goblin Giant, Cannon Cart will adopt a single HP pool shared by both its moving and stationary forms.
When its health drops below 50%, it automatically converts into the building stage. The total HP increases slightly by 5% (from 1,648 to 1,730), and the moving stage also gains a 5% HP boost. One important consequence of this change is that big spells can now directly damage the building stage without wasting hits on a shield. All other attributes, including Damage and Speed, remain the same.
Also read: Clash Royale Undead March season details
3) Goblin Hut
The final Clash Royale card rework is for the Goblin Hut, which is also receiving a new card image along with a complete rework of its spawning mechanic. In its previous form, the hut passively spawned Spear Goblins every 11 seconds until its destruction. The rework transforms it into a reactive defensive building.
The hut will now remain dormant until an enemy troop comes within a 6-tile sight range, triggering rapid Spear Goblin spawns every 1.7 seconds. If no enemies approach, the hut won’t spawn any troops, although its lifetime will continue to tick down. With the rework, its HP increases by 54%, from 847 to 1,305, giving it greater durability. Upon destruction, the hut will still spawn one final Spear Goblin.
Check out more articles related to the game:
- Clash Royale March 2025 update: New Champion, card evolution, and more
- How to get Clash Royale Rocket Goblin Ride emote for free
- Clash Royale Lumberjack Evolution: Ability, stats, and more