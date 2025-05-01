Clash Royale Undead March season: Everything you need to know

The Clash Royale Undead March season is set to go live on May 5, 2025. It will bring tons of festivities in-game, such as a new Evolution Card as well as the Undead March Trail and Milestone events. Furthermore, players can expect a few COC balance changes that the developer usually introduces with every new season.
Read on to learn more about the Clash Royale Undead March season.
Also read: Clash Royale League 2025: Everything you need to know
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Clash Royale Undead March season explored
New Evolution: Witch
The Clash Royale Undead March season is set to introduce a new evolution card for Witch. With this, she can draw power from every damage done to the enemy. Moreover, every time a skeleton that she spawns is taken down, this card allows her to restore health.
Also read: 5 best ways to get a free Clash Royale Pass Royale
Undead March Trail
A limited-time ladder, Undead March Trail, is where players can build their own deck from a spooky selection of undead-themed cards. This event will go live on May 6 and stay until May 13, 2025. However, it will be available only to those who are at Arena 11.
Milestone events
The Clash Royale Undead March season will bring three Milestone Events and a special Community Event named Boneheads' Brawl. Each offers lucrative rewards, such as six Bomber Evolution Shards, a Rare Book of Cards, and three Dart Goblin Evolution Shards.
Here are the release dates of Milestone events:
- May 5 - May 13, 2025
- May 14 - May 19, 2025
- May 20 - May 25, 2025
- May 26 - June 1, 2025
During the Boneheads' Brawl Community event, every skeleton defeated by gamers worldwide will be counted toward a shared goal. So, players must work together and eliminate as many skeletons as possible. Note that reaching high milestones in this event will translate into more rewards.
Also read: 5 best Clash Royale Super Cards
Game modes and challenges
Witch Evolution Draft
- This challenge will go live on May 9 and will stay so until May 12, 2025.
- Rewards in this challenge include a Battle Banner (Frame and Decoration) and an Emote.
Disturbed Graves
- This challenge will go live on May 16 and will stay so until May 19, 2025.
- Rewards in this challenge include a Battle Banner (Frame and Decoration) and an Emote.
Hexed Havoc
- This challenge will go live on May 23 and will stay so until May 26, 2025.
- Rewards in this challenge include a Battle Banner (Frame and Decoration) and an Emote.
Dark Elixir
- This challenge will go live on May 30 and will stay so until June 2, 2025.
- Rewards in this challenge include a Battle Banner (Frame and Decoration) and an Emote.
This is all the content that the Clash Royale Undead March season has in store.
More articles related to Clash Royale by Sportskeeda:
- 50 funny Clash Royale clan names in 2025
- 50 funny Clash Royale names in 2025
- All Super Cards in Clash Royale
- Is Clash Royale worth playing in 2025?