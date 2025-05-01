Clash Royale Undead March season: Everything you need to know

The Clash Royale Undead March season is set to go live on May 5, 2025. It will bring tons of festivities in-game, such as a new Evolution Card as well as the Undead March Trail and Milestone events. Furthermore, players can expect a few COC balance changes that the developer usually introduces with every new season.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the Clash Royale Undead March season.

Also read: Clash Royale League 2025: Everything you need to know

Clash Royale Undead March season explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

New Evolution: Witch

The Clash Royale Undead March season is set to introduce a new evolution card for Witch. With this, she can draw power from every damage done to the enemy. Moreover, every time a skeleton that she spawns is taken down, this card allows her to restore health.

Also read: 5 best ways to get a free Clash Royale Pass Royale

Undead March Trail

A limited-time ladder, Undead March Trail, is where players can build their own deck from a spooky selection of undead-themed cards. This event will go live on May 6 and stay until May 13, 2025. However, it will be available only to those who are at Arena 11.

Ad

Milestone events

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Clash Royale Undead March season will bring three Milestone Events and a special Community Event named Boneheads' Brawl. Each offers lucrative rewards, such as six Bomber Evolution Shards, a Rare Book of Cards, and three Dart Goblin Evolution Shards.

Here are the release dates of Milestone events:

May 5 - May 13, 2025

May 14 - May 19, 2025

May 20 - May 25, 2025

May 26 - June 1, 2025

During the Boneheads' Brawl Community event, every skeleton defeated by gamers worldwide will be counted toward a shared goal. So, players must work together and eliminate as many skeletons as possible. Note that reaching high milestones in this event will translate into more rewards.

Ad

Also read: 5 best Clash Royale Super Cards

Game modes and challenges

Witch Evolution Draft

This challenge will go live on May 9 and will stay so until May 12, 2025.

Rewards in this challenge include a Battle Banner (Frame and Decoration) and an Emote.

Disturbed Graves

This challenge will go live on May 16 and will stay so until May 19, 2025.

Rewards in this challenge include a Battle Banner (Frame and Decoration) and an Emote.

Hexed Havoc

Ad

This challenge will go live on May 23 and will stay so until May 26, 2025.

Rewards in this challenge include a Battle Banner (Frame and Decoration) and an Emote.

Dark Elixir

This challenge will go live on May 30 and will stay so until June 2, 2025.

Rewards in this challenge include a Battle Banner (Frame and Decoration) and an Emote.

This is all the content that the Clash Royale Undead March season has in store.

Ad

More articles related to Clash Royale by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More