Supercell releases Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes before every new season, which is what they've done this time too. Since we're at the brink of Season 71, they have released certain balance changes on their official website. Note that these changes aren't set in stone yet. Players can check them out and share their views on the website to help the developer finalize them.

Read on to learn about the released Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes for May 2025.

All Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes explored

The following are all the cards that can be nerfed according to the Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes:

Guards: The damage output of this card can be decreased by 6%. Consequently, its damage per second could be reduced from 122 Hit Points to 115 Hit Points.

Evolved Cannon: The Barrage Radiums of this card could be decreased by 20%, making it 2 Tiles from 2.50 Tiles.

Here are all the cards that could be buffed in Season 71:

Evolved P.E.K.K.A: This card's Heal per Small Kill, Medium Kill, and Large Kill could be increased by 13%, making them 160, 318, and 638 Hit Points, respectively.

Royal Chef: This card's Max HP could be increased by 8%, boosting it to 2,921 Hit Points from 2,703 Hit Points.

What are the rewards for giving feedback on the Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes?

If you provide constructive and genuine feedback on the work-in-progress balance changes, you can get a free Diamond Pass in Season 71.

Things you should know about the upcoming Clash Royale League 2025

Here are some details about the Clash Royale League 2025:

In the Clash Royale League 2025, 12 players compete for the title of 2025 CRL Champion.

It will be organized by four Community Organizations this year.

It will reward four Golden and Silver Tickets as well as points to those who appear in the CRL Season Leaderboard.

All matches will be based on a best-of-three Duels format, and those who win Golden Tickets or the Point Leaderboard will make it to the World Final slots.

To climb up the Point Leaderboard or earn Golden Tickets, players must participate in at least four Golden Ticket Events.

The total prize pool in the tournament is $750,000.

