Clash Royale Community Crown Chase event: Rewards and details explored

Supercell has recently launched the Clash Royale Community Crown Chase event, challenging the player base to collect crowns to earn rewards. It is a nine-day event that will commence on May 2, 2025. Various rewards, including an exclusive Magic Archer Banner and a Decoration, are up for grabs in the Community Crown Chase event in Clash Royale.

This article will shed more light on the Clash Royale Community Crown Chase event.

Clash Royale Community Crown Chase event: Everything you need to know

Since the Crown Chase is a community event, the cumulative crowns collected by the entire player base are counted. It is also one of the last events of the A Tale of Thieves season, which is set to run during April 2025.

The details of the Community Crown Chase event are as follows:

Duration

The Community Crown Chase event arrived on April 22, 2025, and will be available till May 2, 2025. Players have to collect 4.5 billion crowns during this period to collect all the rewards.

Rewards

The event features a progression-based reward track, and players can advance through it by collecting crowns. The complete rewards list is as follows:

500 million crowns: 100 Wild Common Cards

100 Wild Common Cards 1 billion: 50 Wild Rare Cards

50 Wild Rare Cards 1.5 billion: Magic Archer Banner Decoration

Magic Archer Banner Decoration 2 billion: Banner Background

Banner Background 2.5 billion: 1x Wild Legendary Card

1x Wild Legendary Card 3 billion: Tower skin

Tower skin 3.5 billion: 5x Lucky Drops

5x Lucky Drops 4 billion: 1x 2-Star Lucky Drop

1x 2-Star Lucky Drop 4.5 billion: 3-Star Lucky Drop

How to play the Clash Royale Community Crown Chase event

Since the Crown Chase only asks for crowns for progression, you can participate in the event while normally playing the game. To claim the rewards or to check Crown Chase progress, tap on the Crown icon located at the top-right corner of the Battle screen.

You can also contribute crowns by competing in the temporary Loot and Lashes game mode. During event battles, Bandits randomly spawn on both sides of the arena.

