Clash Royale Crown Chase event: Duration and rewards explored 

Supercell has just released the Clash Royale Crown Chase event, and it can help players get a new banner and a Rare Book of Cards easily. It is a four-day event that tasks players to earn 200 crowns through in-game battles, and rewards various resources along the way. To progress in the event, players can collect crowns from Ladder, Path of Legends, and event challenge game modes.
Clash Royale Crown Chase event: All you need to know
Here are the details of the Clash Royale Crown Chase event:
Duration
The Crown Chase event arrived on May 29, and it will be available till June 2, 2025. Players have 4 days to play the event and collect all the resources.
Crown Chase event details
In the Crown Chase event, players have to collect crowns to advance through a progression-based reward track. The crowns are granted at the end of the match as follows:
- 1 crown for defending a Crown Tower
- 1 crown for destroying an enemy Crown Tower
In total, players can collect up to 6 crowns per match. Additionally, the Crown Rush is active right now, doubling the number of crowns rewarded per match. Playing this event will also help you progress through this season's Pass Royale.
Rewards
Players can check their progress on the Clash Royale Crown Chase event by tapping on the new icon at the top-left corner of the homescreen. Here are all the rewards offered in the event:
- 25 Crowns: 1x Lucky Drop
- 50 Crowns: 1x Gold Crate
- 75 Crowns: 1x Lucky Drop
- 100 Crowns: Witch Banner Decoration
- 125 Crowns: Skeletons Banner Background
- 150 Crows: 1x 2-Star Lucky Drop
- 200 Crowns: 1x Rare Book of Cards
Therefore, completing the event by collecting 200 crowns will reward players with a complete banner, a Rare Book of Cards, and a few other resources. The Crown Rush event is also running right now, and players should be able to complete the event and claim all the rewards quickly.
