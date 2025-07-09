The final Clash Royale balance changes for July 2025, Season 73, have been released. Developer Supercell discloses these tweaks before launching a new season to receive feedback on them and finalize the seasonal patch. The tentative alterations for this season were released a few weeks ago, and the final version is now out.

Read on to learn more about the Clash Royale final balance changes for July 2025.

All Clash Royale final balance changes for July 2025

The following cards have been nerfed as per the final Clash Royale balance changes:

Ice Spirit: The Freeze Duration of this card has been decreased by 8%, from 1.2 seconds to 1.1 seconds.

The Freeze Duration of this card has been decreased by 8%, from 1.2 seconds to 1.1 seconds. The Log: The Damage output of this card has been decreased by 8%, from 289 Hit Points to 266 Hit Points.

The Damage output of this card has been decreased by 8%, from 289 Hit Points to 266 Hit Points. Evolved Goblin Barrel: The Decoy Goblin Damage of this card has been decreased by 26%, from 120 Hit Points to 89 Hit Points.

The Decoy Goblin Damage of this card has been decreased by 26%, from 120 Hit Points to 89 Hit Points. Evolved Witch: The Heal per Skeleton of this card has been decreased by 13%, from 64 Hit Points to 56 Hit Points.

Here are the cards that have been buffed:

Giant Skeleton: The damage output of this card has been increased by 4%, from 266 Hit Points to 276 Hit Points.

The damage output of this card has been increased by 4%, from 266 Hit Points to 276 Hit Points. Ice Golem: The HP of this card has been increased by 10%, from 1,198 Hit Points to 1,315 Hit Points.

The HP of this card has been increased by 10%, from 1,198 Hit Points to 1,315 Hit Points. Mini P.E.K.K.A: The HP of this card has been increased by 5%, from 1,361 Hit Points to 1,433 Hit Points.

Here are the cards that have been reworked:

Rascals: The Boy Damage of this card has been increased by 53%, from 133 Hit Points to 204 Hit Points. The Girl Damage has also been increased by 6%, from 133 Hit Points to 125 Hit Points.

The Boy Damage of this card has been increased by 53%, from 133 Hit Points to 204 Hit Points. The Girl Damage has also been increased by 6%, from 133 Hit Points to 125 Hit Points. Boss Bandit: The HP of this card has been decreased to 2,624 Hit Points. Its Recharge HP Trigger has been removed, and its Ability Count has been increased by 100%, from 1 to 2. Lastly, its Ability Cooldown has also been increased to five seconds.

The HP of this card has been decreased to 2,624 Hit Points. Its Recharge HP Trigger has been removed, and its Ability Count has been increased by 100%, from 1 to 2. Lastly, its Ability Cooldown has also been increased to five seconds. Monk: The HP of this card has been increased by 3%, making it 2,214 Hit Points from 2,150 Hit Points. Its Damage Reduction has also been reduced by 19%, making it 65% from 80%.

