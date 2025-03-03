Clash Royale Hunter Evolution Draft: Duration, rewards, and more

The Clash Royale Hunter Evolution Draft event has arrived and will run until March 10, 2025. This event is centered around the newly released Hunter Evolution and is a good opportunity for players to try the evo for free. Moreover, the event is a good opportunity to stock up on Season Tokens, and an exclusive banner decoration will be up for grabs in the event challenge.

This article highlights the duration, rewards, and other details of the Clash Royale Hunter Evolution Draft.

Clash Royale Hunter Evolution Draft: Everything you need to know

The Clash Royale Hunter Evolution Draft was announced in the March 2025 roadmap. The details of this event are as follows:

Duration

In Clash Royale, events occur in two phases: Free mode and event challenge. The former runs for the complete event duration and allows unlimited resources. On the other hand, the event challenge arrives later and allows for only three losses.

The schedule for both is as follows:

Free mode: It started on March 3 and will run until March 10, 2025.

Event challenge: It is set to arrive on March 7 and will run until March 10, 2025.

Rewards

Reward banner decoration for Hunter Evo Draft Challenge (Image via Supercell)

The Clash Royale Hunter Evolution Draft comprises the following rewards:

Free mode

The free mode only rewards Season Tokens, which can be spent on the Season Shop. The breakdown is as follows:

Destroy enemy crown tower: 100 Season Tokens

100 Season Tokens Defend a crown tower: 50 Season Tokens

50 Season Tokens Spend an elixir: 1 Season Token

1 Season Token Win multiplier: 1.5x

Players can win up to 1000 Season Tokens from the free mode every day, but the cap can be exceeded by spending gems.

Event challenge

Players who manage to complete the event challenge will win an exclusive event banner. Moreover, Season Tokens are given for winning each event challenge battle.

Other details of the Clash Royale Hunter Evolution Draft

Here are some other details of the Hunter Evolution Draft in Clash Royale:

Regular draft challenge rules will be applied in event battles, except one of the players will get the option to pick the Hunter Evolution.

To participate, players must be King level 8 or more.

All the cards and crown towers will be placed at level 9.

Players will get chests for winning Hunter Evolution Draft battles if empty slots are available.

The match-making in the event challenge will be based on the number of wins rather than the trophy count.

Any unspent Season Tokens will be converted into coins when the Season ends.

In the event of a challenge, players with three losses will be eliminated and have to spend gems to continue. However, those with a premium pass royale will be allowed to re-enter the challenge for free.

