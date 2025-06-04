Clash Royale June 2025 roadmap: All events listed

Supercell has released the Clash Royale June 2025 roadmap, listing the five events that are set to arrive this month. Each of them will run for a week, and players can participate to win seasonal Battle Banners and Emotes. Furthermore, two Crown Chase events, rewarding exclusive cosmetics and three Lumberjack Evo Shards, have also been announced.

This article highlights the complete Clash Royale June 2025 roadmap.

Clash Royale June 2025 roadmap: Everything you need to know

Here are all the events and challenges announced in the Clash Royale June 2025 roadmap:

1) Inferno Dragon Evolution Draft

It is a standard draft challenge, where one of the players gets to pick between Evo Electro Dragon or another evolution. Completing the event challenge will reward a Baby Dragon Battle Banner and King Emote.

The event will start on June 2 and will run till June 9, 2025.

The event challenge starts on June 6 and runs till June 9, 2025.

2) Evolution Mayhem

The Evolution Mayhem is returning, and it will allow players to create decks with up to four evolutions. Winning its event challenge will reward an Evo Inferno Dragon Battle Banner and an Emote.

The event will start on June 9 and will run till June 16, 2025.

The event challenge starts on June 13 and runs till June 16, 2025.

3) Magical Trio

This event will likely feature a new super card that deploys Inferno Dragon, Electro Dragon, and Baby Dragon troops at once. Completing its event challenge will reward a Battle Banner featuring the mentioned troops.

The event will start on June 16 and will run till June 23, 2025.

The event challenge starts on June 20 and runs till June 23, 2025.

4) 4 Cards Showdown

The 4 Cards Showdown will task players to build decks with four cards. Completing this event will reward an Evo Inferno Dragon Battle Banner.

The event will start on June 23 and will run till June 30, 2025.

The event challenge starts on June 23 and runs till June 30, 2025.

5) Evolution Bonanza

The Evolution Bonanza will allow players to build decks with eight evo slots, as opposed to the regular two. Winning the event challenge will reward a Baby Dragon Battle Banner and an emote.

The event will start on June 30 and will run till July 7, 2025.

The event challenge starts on July 4 and runs till July 7, 2025.

Crown Chase

Reward Battle Banners for the Crown Chase (Image via Supercell)

Apart from events and challenges, the Clash Royale June 2025 roadmap also announced two Crown Chase events. Rewards for both are given below:

Crown Chase 1: Battle Banner (Frame and Decoration) and an Epic Book of Cards

Crown Chase 2: Battle Banner (Frame and Decoration) + 3 Shards for the Lumberjack Evolution.

