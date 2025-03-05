Clash Royale March 2025 balance changes (Season 69): All buffs and nerfs listed

Supercell recently released the Clash Royale March 2025 balance changes, implementing several buffs and debuffs to the title. Typically, balance changes are released every month in an attempt to keep the game fresh. This time, they affect 10 cards, including the Cannon and Electro Wizard, and are currently live in the game.

This article lists all the buffs, nerfs, and reworks mentioned in the Clash Royale March 2025 balance changes.

All nerfs in the Clash Royale March 2025 balance changes

All nerfs in the Season 69 balance changes are listed below:

1) Arrows

Radius: 4 tiles to 3.5 tiles (-13%)

Supercell nerfed the Arrows spell, as it was easily targeting the crown tower and troops. Other spells in the game require precise timing to accomplish this feat, and hence, the Arrows' radius is reduced to make it a little more challenging.

2) The Log

Crown Tower Damage: From 58 to 44 (-24%)

This spell, like the Arrows, can easily attack Crown Tower and any troops in the way. Therefore, the Log's damage was decreased to reduce incidental damage throughout the game.

3) Cannon

Hit Speed: 0.9s to 1.0s (-11%)

The Cannon's hit speed is reduced, making it a slower attacker. Supercell has explained that the Cannon in Clash Royale has been a dominating card in the game for a long time and is made weaker so players can try new buildings.

4) Rage

Rage Duration (after leaving the area): From 2s to 1s (-50%)

Post the Clash Royale March 2025 balance changes, troops will remain buffed for up to one second after leaving the Rage pool. Previously, this duration was two seconds.

5) Rune Giant

Hitpoints : From 2803 to 2508 (-11%)

: From 2803 to 2508 (-11%) Enchantment duration after Rune Giant is defeated: Indefinitely to 5s

The Hitpoints of the Rune Giant in Clash Royale have been reduced. Moreover, the enchantment buffs that she grants to her allies will be lost after five seconds of Rune Giant's defeat.

All buffs in the Clash Royale March 2025 balance changes

Electro Wizard has been buffed (Image via Supercell)

All buffs in the Season 69 balance changes are listed below:

1) Electro Wizard

Damage: 110 to 116 (+5%)

Electro Wizard's electricity will now deal more damage, allowing him to defeat Spirits when targeting them with both attacks.

2) Giant Snowball Evolution

Slowdown Duration: 3s to 4s (+33%)

Giant Snowball Evolution is buffed to make it competitive when compared to other Evos. Increasing its Slowdown Duration allows it to be a more viable option while dealing with buildings.

3) Royal Chef

Cooking Time: 24s-40s to 21s-35s (-13%)

According to Supercell, this tower troop was 'nerfed too harshly' in the Season 68 balance changes. Therefore, some of those changes are reverted to make Royal Chef a better option as a tower troop.

All reworks in the Clash Royale March 2025 balance changes

The Princess has been reworked in CR Season 69 (Image via Supercell)

There are two reworks in the Clash Royale March 2025 balance changes:

1) Princess

Deploy time: 1s to 1.2s (+20%)

1s to 1.2s (+20%) First hit speed: 0.5 to 0.3s (-40%)

These balance changes are designed to make the Princess easier to distract when placed on the bridge. These changes will also help her be a better defender.

2) Void

Strike Interval: 1.3s to 1.0s

The Strike Interval between Void attacks has been reduced to help it target more units. This also reduces the overall time this spell will be in effect.

