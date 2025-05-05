Clash Royale May 2025 balance changes: All buffs, nerfs, and reworks explained

Supercell is set to roll out the Clash Royale May 2025 balance changes two hours after the start of the new season today (May 5, 2025). This month’s adjustments target several cards that have either dominated recent metas or struggled to find consistent use. Notably, the update features three major card reworks alongside targeted stat changes for Guards, Cannon Evolution, Witch Evolution, P.E.K.K.A Evolution, and Royal Chef.

This article further describes the nerfs, buffs, and reworks that are part of the Clash Royale May 2025 balance changes.

All nerfs in the Clash Royale May 2025 balance changes

Cannon Evolution is a 2-cycle card (Image via Supercell)

Guards:

Guards will see a minor reduction in their damage output, dropping from 122 to 117 (a 4% decrease) in the upcoming Clash Royale May 2025 balance changes. Cannon Evolution: The newly introduced Cannon Evolution will also get a quick adjustment. Its Barrage Radius will shrink from 2.5 to 2 tiles, a 20% reduction that should make it slightly less oppressive when defending against large swarms.

The Witch Evolution, which was just announced as the main Evolution of the upcoming season, will have its healing mechanic and maximum HP scaled down. The heal per Skeleton will drop from 109 to 73 (a significant 33% reduction), and her max HP will lower from 1,090 to 1,048 (down 4%).

All buffs in the Clash Royale May 2025 balance changes

Royal Chef:

The Hit Point of the Royal Chef will increase from 2,703 to 2,921, an 8% boost, in the upcoming Clash Royale May 2025 balance changes. P.E.K.K.A Evolution: The P.E.K.K.A Evolution will receive a buff to its healing values per troop death. At Level 11, small troops will heal for 160 HP (up from 142), medium troops for 304 (up from 282), and large troops for 577 (up from 565). The increases will range from 2% to 13%, making it a bit sturdier.

All reworks in Clash Royale May 2025 balance changes

Goblin Hut is a 5-Elixir card (Image via Supercell)

This update is especially notable for introducing three major Clash Royale card reworks to modernize underused cards. Their details are given below:

Golden Knight: Golden Knight's unpredictable dash mechanic has frustrated players for years. This rework simplifies the card by allowing him to dash in a full 360° range around himself, compared to the previous semicircle limitation. However, like before, his dash will stop upon hitting a Crown Tower.

Golden Knight's unpredictable dash mechanic has frustrated players for years. This rework simplifies the card by allowing him to dash in a full 360° range around himself, compared to the previous semicircle limitation. However, like before, his dash will stop upon hitting a Crown Tower. Cannon Cart: Next up is the Cannon Cart, which is ditching its traditional Shield mechanic in favor of a single, combined HP pool for its mobile as well as stationary forms. Once the HP drops below 50%, it will automatically convert into its building stage. The total HP will increase by 5% (from 1,648 to 1,730), making it slightly tankier, while big spells will now damage the building stage directly.

Next up is the Cannon Cart, which is ditching its traditional Shield mechanic in favor of a single, combined HP pool for its mobile as well as stationary forms. Once the HP drops below 50%, it will automatically convert into its building stage. The total HP will increase by 5% (from 1,648 to 1,730), making it slightly tankier, while big spells will now damage the building stage directly. Goblin Hut: Lastly, Goblin Hut is getting the most unique overhaul. Alongside a new card image, its passive spawn mechanic will be replaced with a reactive defensive ability. The hut will remain idle until an enemy troop enters a 6-tile range, at which point it spawns Spear Goblins every 1.7 seconds. If no enemies appear, it will stay dormant while its lifetime ticks down. To support this, its HP will rise from 847 to 1,305, a 54% increase, making it more durable.

