Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution: Ability, stats, and more

The Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution is set to arrive in the July 2025 season, and a special event will be dedicated to its introduction. This will be a 2-cycle Evolution, which means that one in every three deployments will be the evolved version of the Skeleton Barrel. Unlike other recent Evolutions, this one will buff the Skeleton Barrel with extra health and additional damage output compared to its traditional version.

On that note, this article further highlights the Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution.

Ability of Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution

Skeletons spawning from the barrel (Image via Supercell)

Alongside the health buff, the evolved version of the Skeleton Barrel will also boast a new mechanic on the battlefield. It will carry two barrels instead of one, with far more destructive potential than the traditional version.

If the Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution loses 25% of its HP before reaching a tower or building, it immediately drops the first of its two barrels, unleashing seven Skeletons. This makes it a powerful counter to splash attackers or chip spells like Zap, as it can start applying pressure earlier than expected.

If the HP trigger isn’t activated mid-air, both barrels will drop simultaneously when they reach their target. Either way, each barrel deals 77% more death damage than a normal Skeleton Barrel. Manage to get both barrels to a tower by protecting them with your squad, and you’ll unleash over three times the damage of a normal Skeleton Barrel drop.

Stats of the Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution

Compared to the normal Skeleton Barrel, the evolved version has:

HP: 532 -> 665 (+25%)

532 -> 665 (+25%) Death damage: 145 -> 2 x 256 (+253%)

145 -> 2 x 256 (+253%) Barrel count: 1 -> 2 (+100%)

1 -> 2 (+100%) Skeletons per barrel: 7 (same)

To give you a better sense of how much these death damage numbers matter, here’s a tower damage comparison with other cards:

Normal barrel: 145

145 Fireball: 207

207 1 evolved barrel: 256

256 Rocket: 371

371 2 evolved barrels: 512

In other words, if you drop both barrels on a tower, you’ll deal a staggering 512 damage before the Skeletons even start chipping away at the Crown Tower. Combine that with a good tank or distraction, and you’ve got a serious win condition on your hands.

Release date and how to unlock the Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution

Wild Shards can be used to unlock the latest Evolution (Image via Supercell)

As per RoyaleAPI, the Skeleton Barrel Evolution officially releases on July 7, 2025, with the start of Season 73. Normally, Evolutions get a soft drop before the season ends on the first Monday of the month, and this one will follow the same pattern.

Once available, you can unlock it in a few different ways:

Diamond Pass Royale: Instantly grants you six Skeleton Barrel Shards to unlock the Evolution.

Instantly grants you six Skeleton Barrel Shards to unlock the Evolution. Wild Shards: Use them as soon as the Evolution is released if you have enough saved up.

Use them as soon as the Evolution is released if you have enough saved up. Level-up chests: Keep progressing your King Level for bonus shards.

Keep progressing your King Level for bonus shards. Live events: Future seasonal challenges and events will offer Skeleton Barrel Shards as rewards.

Future seasonal challenges and events will offer Skeleton Barrel Shards as rewards. Shop offers: Look out for shard bundles in future shop rotations.

Look out for shard bundles in future shop rotations. 5-Star Lucky Drops: A chance-based option to score extra shards.

So, if you don't want to purchase Diamond Pass Royale, you still have other ways to obtain the latest Evolution.

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More