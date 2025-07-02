Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution: Ability, stats, and more

The Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution is set to arrive in the July 2025 season, and a special event will be dedicated to its introduction. This will be a 2-cycle Evolution, which means that one in every three deployments will be the evolved version of the Skeleton Barrel. Unlike other recent Evolutions, this one will buff the Skeleton Barrel with extra health and additional damage output compared to its traditional version.
On that note, this article further highlights the Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution.
Ability of Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution
Alongside the health buff, the evolved version of the Skeleton Barrel will also boast a new mechanic on the battlefield. It will carry two barrels instead of one, with far more destructive potential than the traditional version.
If the Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution loses 25% of its HP before reaching a tower or building, it immediately drops the first of its two barrels, unleashing seven Skeletons. This makes it a powerful counter to splash attackers or chip spells like Zap, as it can start applying pressure earlier than expected.
If the HP trigger isn’t activated mid-air, both barrels will drop simultaneously when they reach their target. Either way, each barrel deals 77% more death damage than a normal Skeleton Barrel. Manage to get both barrels to a tower by protecting them with your squad, and you’ll unleash over three times the damage of a normal Skeleton Barrel drop.
Stats of the Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution
Compared to the normal Skeleton Barrel, the evolved version has:
- HP: 532 -> 665 (+25%)
- Death damage: 145 -> 2 x 256 (+253%)
- Barrel count: 1 -> 2 (+100%)
- Skeletons per barrel: 7 (same)
To give you a better sense of how much these death damage numbers matter, here’s a tower damage comparison with other cards:
- Normal barrel: 145
- Fireball: 207
- 1 evolved barrel: 256
- Rocket: 371
- 2 evolved barrels: 512
In other words, if you drop both barrels on a tower, you’ll deal a staggering 512 damage before the Skeletons even start chipping away at the Crown Tower. Combine that with a good tank or distraction, and you’ve got a serious win condition on your hands.
Release date and how to unlock the Clash Royale Skeleton Barrel Evolution
As per RoyaleAPI, the Skeleton Barrel Evolution officially releases on July 7, 2025, with the start of Season 73. Normally, Evolutions get a soft drop before the season ends on the first Monday of the month, and this one will follow the same pattern.
Once available, you can unlock it in a few different ways:
- Diamond Pass Royale: Instantly grants you six Skeleton Barrel Shards to unlock the Evolution.
- Wild Shards: Use them as soon as the Evolution is released if you have enough saved up.
- Level-up chests: Keep progressing your King Level for bonus shards.
- Live events: Future seasonal challenges and events will offer Skeleton Barrel Shards as rewards.
- Shop offers: Look out for shard bundles in future shop rotations.
- 5-Star Lucky Drops: A chance-based option to score extra shards.
So, if you don't want to purchase Diamond Pass Royale, you still have other ways to obtain the latest Evolution.
