Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes for June 2025

Developer Supercell typically releases Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes a few days before introducing a new season, and they have done so this time as well. These WIP balance changes are out on the title's official website but haven't been set in stone yet. You can check them out and share your views on the website to help the developer release the final patch.
Read on to learn more about the Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes set for the May 2025 season.
All Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes explored
The following cards could be nerfed according to the Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes:
- Boss Bandit: The Hitpoints of this card could be nerfed by 3%, reducing it to 2,721 Hitpoints from 2,803.
- Lightning: The Tower damage of this card could be nerfed by 17%, reducing it to 265 Hitpoints from 318 Hitpoints.
- Evolved Ice Spirit: The Ice Blast damage of this card could be nerfed by 33%, reducing it to 110 Hitpoints from 163 Hitpoints.
- Evolved Witch: The Heal per Skeleton of this card could be nerfed by 12%, reducing it to 64 Hitpoints from 73 Hitpoints.
The following cards could be buffed according to the Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes:
- Cannon Cart: The Hitpoints of this card could be buffed by 5%, increasing it to 1,809 Hitpoints from 1,730 Hitpoints.
- Goblin Demolisher: The Lifetime after 50% HP of this card could be buffed by 25%, increasing it to 10 seconds from 8 seconds.
- Little Prince: The damage output of this card could be buffed by 3%, increasing it to 102 Hitpoints from 99 Hitpoints.
- Rune Giant: The Hitpoints of this card could be buffed by 6%, increasing it to 2,662 Hitpoints from 2,508 Hitpoints.
- Evolved Wizard: The Shield Explosion damage of this card could be buffed by 22%, increasing it to 281 Hitpoints from 230 Hitpoints.
What are the rewards for giving feedback on the Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes (June 2025)?
The main goal of releasing work-in-progress balance changes before introducing the final seasonal patch is to tailor the content according to gamers' needs. In this bid, you can help the developer by giving feedback on these balance changes. In turn, you can receive a free Diamond Pass.
However, make sure to give constructive and genuine feedback, which will increase your chances of receiving the pass.
