Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass: Cost and rewards explored

Devsisters has just released the Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass, and it is packed with in-game rewards. The Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass is a progression-based reward track that grants crucial resources like Exp Star Jellies and Cookie Cutters. Like the previous pass, it has two variants: Free and Premium, which can be purchased from the in-game shop.
This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass.
Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass: All you need to know
Duration
The Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Pass went live on June 4, 2025, and will be available till July 1, 2025. This means it will be active for the entirety of the game's June 2025 season.
Cost
Players can buy the premium version of the Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass from the in-game shop. Its cost varies depending on the players' geographical location.
Buyers in the USA can purchase the Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass for 4.99 USD.
Rewards
The rewards of the CRK Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass are listed below:
The Sweet and Spooky Gift Box is the first reward of this month's Premium Pass. Its stats are as follows:
- Decor Points: 500
- Tile Space: 8x8
- Exp Jelly production rate: 1 per 15 minutes.
Apart from the extra rewards, the Premium Pass also has these perks:
- Extra Daily Rewards
- Increased Juicy Stamina Jelly Limit (+40)
- Increased Construction Speed (+20%)
- +1 Trade Harbor Dock
- Up to 6 Simultaneous Research
- +3 free Daily Bounty Attempts
- +3 free Ground Attempts
- A Golden profile frame
How to advance in the Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass
To advance through the Fiery Pass, players need to collect Mission Points by completing Seasonal and Daily Missions:
Each Daily Mission rewards 50 Mission Points and 500 Kingdom XP upon completion. These missions reset every day at midnight GMT +9.
Seasonal Missions are available for the entirety of the Cookie Run Kingdom June 2025 season. Their rewards are based on mission difficulty.
