Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass: Cost and rewards explored

Devsisters has just released the Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass, and it is packed with in-game rewards. The Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass is a progression-based reward track that grants crucial resources like Exp Star Jellies and Cookie Cutters. Like the previous pass, it has two variants: Free and Premium, which can be purchased from the in-game shop.

This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass.

Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass: All you need to know

Duration

The Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Pass went live on June 4, 2025, and will be available till July 1, 2025. This means it will be active for the entirety of the game's June 2025 season.

Cost

Players can buy the premium version of the Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass from the in-game shop. Its cost varies depending on the players' geographical location.

Buyers in the USA can purchase the Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass for 4.99 USD.

Rewards

The rewards of the CRK Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass are listed below:

Tier Free pass Premium pass 1 50,000 Coins Sweet and Spooky Gift Box 2 50 Stamina Jellies 3x Ancient Star Soulstones Choice Chest (10 Kinds) 3 15x Exp Star Jelly Level 3 10x Magic Cookie Cutter 4 10x 1-min Speed-up 1000x Rainbow Cubes 5 50 level 1 Bites 50 level 3 Bites 6 20x Juicy Stamina Jellies 40x Juicy Stamina Jellies 7 10x Aurora Pillar 400x Radiant Shards 8 20x Exp Star jelly Level 3 20x Time Jumpers 9 10 Aurora Bricks 1x 50 Skill Powder Choice Chest 10 5x Fateful Cookie Cutters 10x Fateful Cookie Cutters 11 30 Stamina Jellies 60 Stamina Jellies 12 1x Treasure Ticket 5x Treasure Tickets 13 25x Exp Star Jelly Level 3 200x Exp Star Jelly Level 5 14 10x 1-min Speed-up 20x 1-min Speed-up 15 50 level 2 Bites 1x 40 Refined Skill Powder Choice Chest 16 5x Arena Tickets 20x Arena Tickets 17 100 Crystals Epic Cookie Choice Chest 18 25x Exp Star Jelly Level 4 15x Epic Soul Essence 19 10x 1-min Speed-up 8x Legendary Soul Essence 20 5x Fateful Cookie Cutters 10x Fateful Cookie Cutters 21 80x Beascuit Dough 150x Beascuit Dough 22 1x Treasure Ticket Bites Level 3 23 30x Exp Star Jelly Level 4 100x Exp Star Jelly Level 6 24 10x 1-min Speed-up 10x Aurora Compass 25 50x Bites Level 2 50x Radiant Beascuit Dough 26 5x Arena Tickets 1x 30 Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest 27 50,000 Coins 1,000,000 Coins 28 40x Exp Star Jelly Level 4 Exp Star Jelly level 7 29 20x 1-min speed-up 1000x Gems 30 10x Special Cookie Cutters Eyeball Flower

The Sweet and Spooky Gift Box is the first reward of this month's Premium Pass. Its stats are as follows:

Decor Points: 500

500 Tile Space: 8x8

8x8 Exp Jelly production rate: 1 per 15 minutes.

Apart from the extra rewards, the Premium Pass also has these perks:

Extra Daily Rewards

Increased Juicy Stamina Jelly Limit (+40)

Increased Construction Speed (+20%)

+1 Trade Harbor Dock

Up to 6 Simultaneous Research

+3 free Daily Bounty Attempts

+3 free Ground Attempts

A Golden profile frame

How to advance in the Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass

A few missions and rewards of the June 2025 Pass (Image via Devsisters)

To advance through the Fiery Pass, players need to collect Mission Points by completing Seasonal and Daily Missions:

Each Daily Mission rewards 50 Mission Points and 500 Kingdom XP upon completion. These missions reset every day at midnight GMT +9.

Seasonal Missions are available for the entirety of the Cookie Run Kingdom June 2025 season. Their rewards are based on mission difficulty.

