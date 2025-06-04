  • home icon
Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass: Cost and rewards explored

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jun 04, 2025 13:40 IST
The Firey Passion is live (Image via Devsisters)
The Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass is live (Image via Devsisters)

Devsisters has just released the Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass, and it is packed with in-game rewards. The Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass is a progression-based reward track that grants crucial resources like Exp Star Jellies and Cookie Cutters. Like the previous pass, it has two variants: Free and Premium, which can be purchased from the in-game shop.

This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass.

Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass: All you need to know

Duration

The Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Pass went live on June 4, 2025, and will be available till July 1, 2025. This means it will be active for the entirety of the game's June 2025 season.

Cost

Players can buy the premium version of the Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass from the in-game shop. Its cost varies depending on the players' geographical location.

Buyers in the USA can purchase the Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass for 4.99 USD.

Rewards

The rewards of the CRK Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass are listed below:

TierFree passPremium pass
150,000 Coins
Sweet and Spooky Gift Box
250 Stamina Jellies
3x Ancient Star Soulstones Choice Chest (10 Kinds)
315x Exp Star Jelly Level 3
10x Magic Cookie Cutter
410x 1-min Speed-up
1000x Rainbow Cubes
550 level 1 Bites50 level 3 Bites
620x Juicy Stamina Jellies
40x Juicy Stamina Jellies
710x Aurora Pillar
400x Radiant Shards
820x Exp Star jelly Level 3
20x Time Jumpers
910 Aurora Bricks
1x 50 Skill Powder Choice Chest
105x Fateful Cookie Cutters
10x Fateful Cookie Cutters
1130 Stamina Jellies
60 Stamina Jellies
121x Treasure Ticket
5x Treasure Tickets
1325x Exp Star Jelly Level 3
200x Exp Star Jelly Level 5
1410x 1-min Speed-up
20x 1-min Speed-up
1550 level 2 Bites
1x 40 Refined Skill Powder Choice Chest
165x Arena Tickets
20x Arena Tickets
17100 Crystals
Epic Cookie Choice Chest
1825x Exp Star Jelly Level 4
15x Epic Soul Essence
1910x 1-min Speed-up
8x Legendary Soul Essence
205x Fateful Cookie Cutters
10x Fateful Cookie Cutters
2180x Beascuit Dough
150x Beascuit Dough
221x Treasure TicketBites Level 3
2330x Exp Star Jelly Level 4
100x Exp Star Jelly Level 6
2410x 1-min Speed-up
10x Aurora Compass
2550x Bites Level 2
50x Radiant Beascuit Dough
265x Arena Tickets
1x 30 Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest
2750,000 Coins1,000,000 Coins
2840x Exp Star Jelly Level 4
Exp Star Jelly level 7
2920x 1-min speed-up1000x Gems
3010x Special Cookie CuttersEyeball Flower

The Sweet and Spooky Gift Box is the first reward of this month's Premium Pass. Its stats are as follows:

  • Decor Points: 500
  • Tile Space: 8x8
  • Exp Jelly production rate: 1 per 15 minutes.

Apart from the extra rewards, the Premium Pass also has these perks:

  • Extra Daily Rewards
  • Increased Juicy Stamina Jelly Limit (+40)
  • Increased Construction Speed (+20%)
  • +1 Trade Harbor Dock
  • Up to 6 Simultaneous Research
  • +3 free Daily Bounty Attempts
  • +3 free Ground Attempts
  • A Golden profile frame

How to advance in the Cookie Run Kingdom Fiery Passion Kingdom Pass

A few missions and rewards of the June 2025 Pass (Image via Devsisters)
A few missions and rewards of the June 2025 Pass (Image via Devsisters)

To advance through the Fiery Pass, players need to collect Mission Points by completing Seasonal and Daily Missions:

Each Daily Mission rewards 50 Mission Points and 500 Kingdom XP upon completion. These missions reset every day at midnight GMT +9.

Seasonal Missions are available for the entirety of the Cookie Run Kingdom June 2025 season. Their rewards are based on mission difficulty.

Ayush Raturi

Quick Links

