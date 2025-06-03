Devsisters recently released the Cookie Run Kingdom June 2025 update patch notes, briefing the community about the upcoming content. For starters, Episode 10 of the CRK, Battle of Passion, will be released. Additionally, the Ancient Hollyberry Cookie will be released as a playable unit. The season will also feature a new minigame, Berry Jump.

Ad

Here are the complete Cookie Run Kingdom June 2025 update patch notes.

Cookie Run Kingdom June 2025 update patch notes: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Cookie Run Kingdom June 2025 update patch notes were released via the CRK Discord. The notes are given below:

EPISODE 10: BATTLEFIELD OF PASSION

Follow Hollyberry Cookie's footsteps into the Heart of the Garden, filled with dangers and sticky syrup.

EPISODE EFFECT: STICKY JAM

The debuff will activate after your Cookies have sustained a certain number of hits.

Sticky Jam will reduce ATK SPD and MOV SPD.

Upon reaching a certain number of stacks, your units will be unable to move.

Ad

EPISODE EFFECT: CHARIOT

Raspberry Cookie has brought the mighty Chariot to Episode 10.

The Chariot will join the battle in all stages of this episode.

At Stage 10-17, the Chariot will become more powerful.

Also read: Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie: Stats, abilities, and more

TACTICAL SKILL: BERRY BOMB

Before Upgrade

The chariot fires powerful Berry Bombs, dealing extra DMG to targets with HP Shields depending on the number of Bomb Charges you have. You get Bomb Charges for defeating Cone of Love enemies. Defeating Cone Archers of Love will activate fever time, allowing you to fire unlimited Berry Bombs at maximum Bomb Charges.

Ad

After Upgrade

The chariot fires powerful Berry Bombs, dealing extra DMG to targets with HP Shields depending on the number of Bomb Charges you have. You get Bomb Charges for defeating Cone of Love enemies. Defeating Cone Archers of Love will activate fever time, allowing you to fire unlimited Berry Bombs at maximum Bomb Charges. The upgrade will reduce the Bomb Charge Cooldown and increase their maximum capacity.

ITEMS

In certain stages, you will obtain items by defeating enemies.

Ad

There are two types of items—both will be reset at the end of the stage.

Fever Time: Obtain to use of the Tactical Skill an unlimited number of times at maximum power.

Bomb Charges: Obtain for +1 Tactical Skill charge.

Cookie Run Kingdom June 2025 update patch notes: NEW BEAR JELLY BALLOON EXPEDITION AREA

Clear all stages on Story or a higher difficulty to send expeditions to Episode 10, Battlefield of Passion.

You must have Beast-Yeast Stage 1-30 cleared to unlock expeditions to Beast-Yeast.

Ad

Depending on your Cookies' fatigue level, you can obtain Yeast Ore. There are a total of 60 units of Yeast Ore obtainable from this episode. They will speed up the Agar Cube melting speed in the Mines.

Also read: Cookie Run Kingdom Wedding Cake Cookie: Stats, ability, and best build

ANCIENT COOKIE: AEGIS HOLLYBERRY COOKIE

Upon Awakening, Hollyberry Cookie's skill will change to Shield of Conviction.

Collect Soulprisms to Awaken Hollyberry Cookie.

Ad

Skill: Shield of Conviction

Sound the charge! Hollyberry Cookie charges forward with her Shield of Conviction. While it is active, she absorbs a portion of the damage allies take (excluding periodic and indirect damage). Afterwards, she buffs ally Cookies, reducing incoming CRIT DMG and making them resistant to DMG debuffs.

Hollyberry gains the Seed of Life buff depending on the damage received during Shield of Conviction. Once enough stacks are gained, it blooms into Berry of Life. Steelbound Passion activates depending on the damage received or after a certain time. Steelbound Guardian activates after gaining enough Steelbound Passion stacks or when HP drops below a certain level.

Ad

Entering Steelbound Guardian resets skill cooldown, restores HP, and enhances Shield of Conviction. The Final Hit is buffed based on damage received. Her first skill activation cooldown is reduced, and she becomes briefly resistant to interrupting effects during the skill.

Pull from the Nether-Gacha to obtain Aegis Hollyberry Cookie and her Soulprisms.

Participate in events or purchase from the Shop to obtain Light of True Passion.

Upon making 150 pulls from the Nether-Gacha, you will receive a guaranteed reward of Hollyberry Cookie's Soulprisms.

Bonus rewards available every 30 pulls.

After the event, leftover Light of True Passion will convert to Coins.

Ad

Note: Hollyberry Cookie's Soulprisms will not appear in the Cookie Gacha and Featured Cookie Gacha during the Nether-Gacha event.

EPIC COOKIE: SUGARFLY COOKIE

Sugarfly Cookie is a Support Cookie who uses the skill Butterfly's Whisper.

She flies up and heals allies periodically, then scatters Sugar Dust to increase CRIT% and CRIT DMG for all allies and reduce the effect of Dream.

Sugarfly Cookie is not affected by the Sticky Jam effect.

Ad

Cookie Run Kingdom June 2025 update patch notes: RASPBERRY COOKIE UPDATES

Skill Rework:

Her skill now makes her more effective against single targets in the front row.

Magic Candy: Raspberry Sword Dance

Deals more hits with Raspberry Reprise.

Final hit becomes stronger and leaves a Scarlet Mark on the target.

RESONANT TOPPINGS: PASSIONATE TOPPINGS

Usable by Hollyberry Cookie, Raspberry Cookie, Wildberry Cookie, Tiger Lily Cookie, and Sugarfly Cookie.

No need to equip as a set.

Higher bonus effect values than regular Toppings.

Bonus effects may differ from regular Toppings.

Ad

NEW COSTUMES

Hollyberry Cookie: Protector of Paradise

Eternal Sugar Cookie: Blooming Bringer of Sloth

NEW ICINGS

Garden of Sweet Sloth (Special, time-limited)

Hollyberry Tea Party (Epic)

Both available in the Icing Gacha with a chance-up theme and will be added to the Pitter Patter theme after the event.

BEAST RAID: MASTER DIFFICULTY

Available after clearing EXPERT.

Season 1 EXPERT clear unlocks Season 2 MASTER.

Boss becomes stronger, can apply Dream without Voice of Sloth, gains higher skill damage and DMG Resist in Phase 2.

Clear MASTER and achieve S++ to earn Hearts of Eternal Love.

Ad

TOWN SQUARE: PLATINUM BELL OF GLORY

Enter Top 500 in Key to the Heart Seasons 2 & 3 to obtain Hearts of Eternal Love.

Small chance to get Hearts of Sweet Love from Beast Raid on CHALLENGE.

Ringing the Platinum Bell gives a Burning Time buff to the ringer and all players in the Town Square.

If not present when the bell is rung, you have 5 minutes to visit the Lion Fountain and activate the buff.

The bell can be rung once every 5 minutes.

Ad

NEW MINI-GAME: TIGER LILY COOKIE'S BERRY JUMP

Join Tiger Lily Cookie on a berry hunt in this platforming mini-game.

How to Play:

Tiger Lily Cookie jumps automatically on platforms.

Use directional buttons to guide her.

Adjust controls in Settings.

Game ends if she falls or lands on a spiked platform.

Platforms:

Wooden: normal

Cloud: disappears after jumping

Spiked: ends the game if landed on

Items:

Sweet 'n' Sour Berries (x1, x3, x10)

Magnet Berry: attracts nearby Berries

Jumpy Shoes: higher jump but may skip items

Fever Letters (F, E, V, E, R): enter Fever Mode with Magnet Berry and Jumpy Shoes effects

Ad

Continue Feature:

Use Life Berries to keep playing

Each use increases required Life Berries by 3 (max 10)

Only available in full version in Events

Finishing Conditions & Rewards:

Game ends when you choose not to continue or reach the topmost platform

Berries earned are based on platforms reached

Exchange Berries in the Berry Shop

Cookie Run Kingdom June 2025 update patch notes: ADDITIONS, CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS

HOLLYBERRY COOKIE

Seed of Life now gained based on damage received (not critical hits).

Max HP increase moved to Ancient Cookie buff.

Berry of Life no longer stuns but grants DMG Resist and periodic healing.

Stun is now applied by Hollyberry's attacks.

Ad

WILDBERRY COOKIE

Skill and Magic Candy rebalanced.

Increased damage to Knockback-resisting targets and stronger Final Blow.

GACHA OF FATE: THEME SELECTION

Improved UI shows progress for each theme.

Eternal Sugar Cookie & Aegis Hollyberry Cookie theme coming later in June.

SOULPRISMS

Gacha animation and UI updated.

Soulprisms are visible in the Cookie list and details, even if you don’t own the Cookie.

The quantity obtained is now clearer in the gacha animation.

Ad

STEEL GACHA: CHANCE UP

Appearance rates increased:

Hollyberry Cookie: 0.0947% → 0.1420%

Hollyberry Cookie's Soulstones: 0.5420% → 0.8126%

Raspberry Cookie: 0.3481% → 0.5222%

Raspberry Cookie's Soulstones: 1.9819% → 2.9725%

OTHER NEWS

ENGLISH VOICE-OVER

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA video game voice actor strike, English voices for some Cookies will be delayed and added in a future update.

RETURNING PACKAGES

The following packages are available for purchase again:

Eternal Sugar Cookie's All-in-One Package

Light of Sloth Packages I–V

Check out our other articles on CRK:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More