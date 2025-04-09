Cookie Run Kingdom Agar Agar Cookie: Ability and best build explored

The Cookie Run Kingdom Agar Agar Cookie has arrived as an Epic unit. She is the first Cookie in the game that can utilize five elements and can mimic abilities of Legendary Guardians. During battles, the Agar Agar is placed in the middle row as she has low hitpoints. Additionally, she is an Ambush-Type Cookie that focuses on dealing consistent damage.

This article highlights the ability and build of the Cookie Run Kingdom Agar Agar Cookie.

Cookie Run Kingdom Agar Agar Cookie: All you need to know

Details

The Agar Agar Cookie in CRK was released in the Flames Awaken season. Her details are as follows:

Rarity : Epic

: Epic Type: Ambush

Ambush Position: Middle

Middle Pronouns: She/Her

She/Her Elements: Fire, Electricity, Water, Wind, and Ice

Fire, Electricity, Water, Wind, and Ice Release date: April 9, 2025

Ability: Ravenous Mirror

When the Ravenous Mirror ability is activated, the Agar Agar Cookie mimics the skills of Legendary Guardians of Nature — Fire Spirit Cookie, Stormbringer Cookie, Sea Fairy Cookie, Wind Archer Cookie, and Frost Queen Cookie — if any of them are on the team.

If there are no eligible cookies, she will randomly use a skill. Doing so applies Immunity to Shackles on allies and a debuff to enemies that reduces ATK SPD and MOV SPD.

Cooldown: 15 sec

Cookie Run Kingdom Agar Agar Cookie: Best Build

The Toppings and Beascuit guide for the Agar Agar Cookie is given below:

Toppings

The Agar Agar Cookie can be built with a focus on Cooldown reduction or DMG boost. The toppings are as follows:

To reduce Cooldown:

Swift Chocolate Toppings

Flaming Toppings

The substats should include Cooldown, ATK, and DMG Resistance. The purpose of this build is to reduce her Ability Cooldown.

To increase attack:

Searing Raspberry Toppings

Flaming Toppings

Here, the focus should be on Cooldown, ATK, and Damage Resistance substats.

Beascuit

The Legendary Crispy Beascuit is the best pick for the Cookie Run Kingdom Agar Agar Cookie as it boosts ATK and HP. The focus should be on these substats:

Cooldown

ATK

DMG

Resistance

Element DMG (Depending on her teammates)

