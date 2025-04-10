Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass: Cost, rewards, and more 

The Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass has arrived, offering players a plethora of rewards. It is a progress-based reward track, where players advance by completing daily and seasonal missions. Similar to previous Passes, the Radiance of Glory 2 features two variants: Free and Premium and the latter can be purchased from the in-game shop.
This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass.
Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass: All you need to know
Duration
The Radiance of Glory 2 Pass arrived on April 8, 2025, and is set to be available till May 6, 2025. Therefore, the pass will be active for the entirety of the Fire Awakens season, giving players about 28 days to complete missions and claim rewards.
Cost
The Premium variant of the Radiance of Glory 2 Pass can be purchased from the in-game shop. Its price is charged in the player's local currency and varies upon their geographical location. That said, players in the USA can acquire the pass for $4.99.
Rewards
The Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass features 30 milestone rewards, which are given below:
The exclusive decoration for this season is the Ingenious Pickaxe Pulley. Its stats are as follows:
- Decor Points: 500
- Tile Space: 8x8
- Exp Jelly (Lvl. 2) production rate: 160 per day.
Apart from the extra rewards, the premium pass has the following perks:
- Extra Daily Rewards
- Increased Juicy Stamina Jelly Limit (+40)
- Increased Construction Speed (+20%)
- +1 Trade Harbor Dock
- Up to 6 Simultaneous Research
- +3 free Daily Bounty Attempts
- +3 free Ground Attempts
- A Golden profile frame
How to advance in the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass
Players can advance through the Radiance of Glory 2 reward track by collecting EXP from Daily and Seasonal Missions:
- Daily Missions: Players are given six Daily Missions every day, where each one grants 50 Mission Points and 500 Kingdom XP upon completion. The missions reset at GMT +9 every day.
- Seasonal Missions: Seasonal Missions will be available for the duration of Radiance of Glory Pass. The rewards are based on mission difficulty.
