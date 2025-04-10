Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass: Cost, rewards, and more 

The Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass has arrived, offering players a plethora of rewards. It is a progress-based reward track, where players advance by completing daily and seasonal missions. Similar to previous Passes, the Radiance of Glory 2 features two variants: Free and Premium and the latter can be purchased from the in-game shop.

This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass.

Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass: All you need to know

Duration

The Radiance of Glory 2 Pass arrived on April 8, 2025, and is set to be available till May 6, 2025. Therefore, the pass will be active for the entirety of the Fire Awakens season, giving players about 28 days to complete missions and claim rewards.

Cost

The Premium variant of the Radiance of Glory 2 Pass can be purchased from the in-game shop. Its price is charged in the player's local currency and varies upon their geographical location. That said, players in the USA can acquire the pass for $4.99.

Rewards

The Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass features 30 milestone rewards, which are given below:

Tier Free pass Premium pass 1 50,000 Coins Ingenious Pickaxe Pulley 2 50 Stamina Jellies 3x Ancient Star Soulstones Choice Chest (10 Kinds) 3 15x Exp Star Jelly Level 3 10x Magic Cookie Cutter 4 10x 1-min Speed-up 1000x Rainbow Cubes 5 50 level 1 Bites 50 level 3 Bites 6 20x Juicy Stamina Jellies 40x Juicy Stamina Jellies 7 10x Aurora Pillar 400x Radiant Shards 8 20x Exp Star jelly Level 3 20x Time Jumpers 9 10 Aurora Bricks 1x 50 Skill Powder Choice Chest 10 5x Fateful Cookie Cutters 10x Fateful Cookie Cutters 11 30 Stamina Jellies 60 Stamina Jellies 12 1x Treasure Ticket 5x Treasure Tickets 13 25x Exp Star Jelly Level 3 200x Exp Star Jelly Level 5 14 10x 1-min Speed-up 20x 1-min Speed-up 15 50 level 2 Bites 1x 40 Refined Skill Powder Choice Chest 16 5x Arena Tickets 20x Arena Tickets 17 100 Crystals Epic Cookie Choice Chest 18 25x Exp Star Jelly Level 4 15x Epic Soul Essence 19 10x 1-min Speed-up 8x Legendary Soul Essence 20 5x Fateful Cookie Cutters 10x Fateful Cookie Cutters 21 80x Beascuit Dough 150x Beascuit Dough 22 1x Treasure Ticket Bites Level 3 23 30x Exp Star Jelly Level 4 100x Exp Star Jelly Level 6 24 10x 1-min Speed-up 10x Aurora Compass 25 50x Bites Level 2 50x Radiant Beascuit Dough 26 5x Arena Tickets 1x 30 Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest 27 50,000 Coins 1,000,000 Coins 28 40x Exp Star Jelly Level 4 Exp Star Jelly level 7 29 20x 1-min speed-up 1000x Gems 30 10x Special Cookie Cutters Caution Sign

The exclusive decoration for this season is the Ingenious Pickaxe Pulley. Its stats are as follows:

Decor Points: 500

500 Tile Space: 8x8

8x8 Exp Jelly (Lvl. 2) production rate: 160 per day.

Apart from the extra rewards, the premium pass has the following perks:

Extra Daily Rewards

Increased Juicy Stamina Jelly Limit (+40)

Increased Construction Speed (+20%)

+1 Trade Harbor Dock

Up to 6 Simultaneous Research

+3 free Daily Bounty Attempts

+3 free Ground Attempts

A Golden profile frame

How to advance in the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass

Some Daily Missions for the new pass (Image via Devsisters)

Players can advance through the Radiance of Glory 2 reward track by collecting EXP from Daily and Seasonal Missions:

Daily Missions: Players are given six Daily Missions every day, where each one grants 50 Mission Points and 500 Kingdom XP upon completion. The missions reset at GMT +9 every day.

are given six Daily Missions every day, where each one grants 50 Mission Points and 500 Kingdom XP upon completion. The missions reset at GMT +9 every day. Seasonal Missions: Seasonal Missions will be available for the duration of Radiance of Glory Pass. The rewards are based on mission difficulty.

