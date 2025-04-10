  • home icon
  • Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass: Cost, rewards, and more 

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Apr 10, 2025 11:43 IST
The Pass for Flame Awakens season has arrived (Image via Devisisters)
The Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass has arrived, offering players a plethora of rewards. It is a progress-based reward track, where players advance by completing daily and seasonal missions. Similar to previous Passes, the Radiance of Glory 2 features two variants: Free and Premium and the latter can be purchased from the in-game shop.

This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass.

Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass: All you need to know

Duration

The Radiance of Glory 2 Pass arrived on April 8, 2025, and is set to be available till May 6, 2025. Therefore, the pass will be active for the entirety of the Fire Awakens season, giving players about 28 days to complete missions and claim rewards.

Cost

The Premium variant of the Radiance of Glory 2 Pass can be purchased from the in-game shop. Its price is charged in the player's local currency and varies upon their geographical location. That said, players in the USA can acquire the pass for $4.99.

Rewards

The Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass features 30 milestone rewards, which are given below:

TierFree pass
Premium pass
150,000 Coins
Ingenious Pickaxe Pulley
250 Stamina Jellies
3x Ancient Star Soulstones Choice Chest (10 Kinds)
315x Exp Star Jelly Level 3
10x Magic Cookie Cutter
410x 1-min Speed-up
1000x Rainbow Cubes
550 level 1 Bites
50 level 3 Bites
620x Juicy Stamina Jellies
40x Juicy Stamina Jellies
710x Aurora Pillar
400x Radiant Shards
820x Exp Star jelly Level 3
20x Time Jumpers
910 Aurora Bricks
1x 50 Skill Powder Choice Chest
105x Fateful Cookie Cutters
10x Fateful Cookie Cutters
1130 Stamina Jellies
60 Stamina Jellies
121x Treasure Ticket
5x Treasure Tickets
1325x Exp Star Jelly Level 3
200x Exp Star Jelly Level 5
1410x 1-min Speed-up
20x 1-min Speed-up
1550 level 2 Bites
1x 40 Refined Skill Powder Choice Chest
165x Arena Tickets
20x Arena Tickets
17100 Crystals
Epic Cookie Choice Chest
1825x Exp Star Jelly Level 4
15x Epic Soul Essence
1910x 1-min Speed-up
8x Legendary Soul Essence
205x Fateful Cookie Cutters
10x Fateful Cookie Cutters
2180x Beascuit Dough
150x Beascuit Dough
221x Treasure TicketBites Level 3
2330x Exp Star Jelly Level 4
100x Exp Star Jelly Level 6
2410x 1-min Speed-up
10x Aurora Compass
2550x Bites Level 2
50x Radiant Beascuit Dough
265x Arena Tickets
1x 30 Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest
2750,000 Coins
1,000,000 Coins
2840x Exp Star Jelly Level 4
Exp Star Jelly level 7
2920x 1-min speed-up1000x Gems
3010x Special Cookie CuttersCaution Sign
The exclusive decoration for this season is the Ingenious Pickaxe Pulley. Its stats are as follows:

  • Decor Points: 500
  • Tile Space: 8x8
  • Exp Jelly (Lvl. 2) production rate: 160 per day.

Apart from the extra rewards, the premium pass has the following perks:

  • Extra Daily Rewards
  • Increased Juicy Stamina Jelly Limit (+40)
  • Increased Construction Speed (+20%)
  • +1 Trade Harbor Dock
  • Up to 6 Simultaneous Research
  • +3 free Daily Bounty Attempts
  • +3 free Ground Attempts
  • A Golden profile frame

Also read: Cookie Run Kingdom Agar Agar Cookie

How to advance in the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 2 Kingdom Pass

Some Daily Missions for the new pass (Image via Devsisters)
Some Daily Missions for the new pass (Image via Devsisters)

Players can advance through the Radiance of Glory 2 reward track by collecting EXP from Daily and Seasonal Missions:

  • Daily Missions: Players are given six Daily Missions every day, where each one grants 50 Mission Points and 500 Kingdom XP upon completion. The missions reset at GMT +9 every day.
  • Seasonal Missions: Seasonal Missions will be available for the duration of Radiance of Glory Pass. The rewards are based on mission difficulty.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
