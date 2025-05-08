Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

The Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass has arrived, and it is packed with in-game rewards. Players can progress through it to earn crucial resources like Coins and Stamina Jellies. Additionally, the Pass has a premium variant that grants the Blissful Flower Blud Cradle as an exclusive Kingdom Pass Landmark.
This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass.
Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass: All you need to know
Duration
The Radiance of Glory 3 Pass was released on May 7, 2025, and it will be available till June 4, 2025. Hence, the pass is set to be active for the entirety of the May 2025 season.
Cost
The price of the Radiance of Glory 3 Pass is charged in local currency and depends on players' geographical location. That said, players in the USA can purchase the Pass for 4.99 USD from the in-game shop.
Rewards
The rewards of the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass are listed below:
The exclusive decoration for the May 2025 season is called the Blissful Flower Bud Cradle. Its stats are given below:
- Decor Points: 500
- Tile Space: 8x8
- Exp Jelly (Lvl. 2) production rate: 1 per 15 minutes.
Apart from the extra rewards, the Premium Radiance of Glory Pass also has the following perks:
- A Golden profile frame
- Extra Daily Rewards
- +1 Trade Harbor Dock
- Increased Juicy Stamina Jelly Limit (+40)
- Increased Construction Speed (+20%)
- Up to 6 Simultaneous Research
- +3 free Daily Bounty Attempts
- +3 free Ground Attempts
How to advance in the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass
To advance through the CRK's seasonal reward track, you need to collect EXP from Daily or Seasonal Missions:
- Daily Missions: You will be given 6 new Missions every day that grant 50 Mission Points and 500 Kingdom XP upon completion. New missions go live every day on GMT +9, so be sure to complete tasks and claim rewards before then.
- Seasonal Missions: These missions will be available for the duration of the May 2025 season. The rewards vary based on the difficulty of the missions.
