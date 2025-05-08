  • home icon
  • Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 08, 2025 15:30 IST
The Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass has arrived (Image via Devsisters)
The Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass has arrived (Image via Devsisters)

The Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass has arrived, and it is packed with in-game rewards. Players can progress through it to earn crucial resources like Coins and Stamina Jellies. Additionally, the Pass has a premium variant that grants the Blissful Flower Blud Cradle as an exclusive Kingdom Pass Landmark.

This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass.

Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass: All you need to know

Duration

The Radiance of Glory 3 Pass was released on May 7, 2025, and it will be available till June 4, 2025. Hence, the pass is set to be active for the entirety of the May 2025 season.

Cost

The price of the Radiance of Glory 3 Pass is charged in local currency and depends on players' geographical location. That said, players in the USA can purchase the Pass for 4.99 USD from the in-game shop.

Rewards

The rewards of the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass are listed below:

TierFree pass
Premium pass
150,000 Coins
Blissful Flower Bud Cradle
250 Stamina Jellies
3x Ancient Star Soulstones Choice Chest (10 Kinds)
315x Exp Star Jelly Level 3
10x Magic Cookie Cutter
410x 1-min Speed-up
1000x Rainbow Cubes
550 level 1 Bites
50 level 3 Bites
620x Juicy Stamina Jellies
40x Juicy Stamina Jellies
710x Aurora Pillar
400x Radiant Shards
820x Exp Star jelly Level 3
20x Time Jumpers
910 Aurora Bricks
1x 50 Skill Powder Choice Chest
105x Fateful Cookie Cutters
10x Fateful Cookie Cutters
1130 Stamina Jellies
60 Stamina Jellies
121x Treasure Ticket
5x Treasure Tickets
1325x Exp Star Jelly Level 3
200x Exp Star Jelly Level 5
1410x 1-min Speed-up
20x 1-min Speed-up
1550 level 2 Bites
1x 40 Refined Skill Powder Choice Chest
165x Arena Tickets
20x Arena Tickets
17100 Crystals
Epic Cookie Choice Chest
1825x Exp Star Jelly Level 4
15x Epic Soul Essence
1910x 1-min Speed-up
8x Legendary Soul Essence
205x Fateful Cookie Cutters
10x Fateful Cookie Cutters
2180x Beascuit Dough
150x Beascuit Dough
221x Treasure TicketBites Level 3
2330x Exp Star Jelly Level 4
100x Exp Star Jelly Level 6
2410x 1-min Speed-up
10x Aurora Compass
2550x Bites Level 2
50x Radiant Beascuit Dough
265x Arena Tickets
1x 30 Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest
2750,000 Coins
1,000,000 Coins
2840x Exp Star Jelly Level 4
Exp Star Jelly level 7
2920x 1-min speed-up1000x Gems
3010x Special Cookie Cutters
Butterfly Wine
The exclusive decoration for the May 2025 season is called the Blissful Flower Bud Cradle. Its stats are given below:

  • Decor Points: 500
  • Tile Space: 8x8
  • Exp Jelly (Lvl. 2) production rate: 1 per 15 minutes.

Apart from the extra rewards, the Premium Radiance of Glory Pass also has the following perks:

  • A Golden profile frame
  • Extra Daily Rewards
  • +1 Trade Harbor Dock
  • Increased Juicy Stamina Jelly Limit (+40)
  • Increased Construction Speed (+20%)
  • Up to 6 Simultaneous Research
  • +3 free Daily Bounty Attempts
  • +3 free Ground Attempts
How to advance in the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass

To advance through the CRK's seasonal reward track, you need to collect EXP from Daily or Seasonal Missions:

  • Daily Missions: You will be given 6 new Missions every day that grant 50 Mission Points and 500 Kingdom XP upon completion. New missions go live every day on GMT +9, so be sure to complete tasks and claim rewards before then.
  • Seasonal Missions: These missions will be available for the duration of the May 2025 season. The rewards vary based on the difficulty of the missions.
