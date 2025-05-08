Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

The Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass has arrived, and it is packed with in-game rewards. Players can progress through it to earn crucial resources like Coins and Stamina Jellies. Additionally, the Pass has a premium variant that grants the Blissful Flower Blud Cradle as an exclusive Kingdom Pass Landmark.

Ad

This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass.

Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Duration

The Radiance of Glory 3 Pass was released on May 7, 2025, and it will be available till June 4, 2025. Hence, the pass is set to be active for the entirety of the May 2025 season.

Cost

The price of the Radiance of Glory 3 Pass is charged in local currency and depends on players' geographical location. That said, players in the USA can purchase the Pass for 4.99 USD from the in-game shop.

Also read: Cookie Run Kingdom Pavlova Cookie

Ad

Rewards

The rewards of the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass are listed below:

Tier Free pass Premium pass 1 50,000 Coins Blissful Flower Bud Cradle 2 50 Stamina Jellies 3x Ancient Star Soulstones Choice Chest (10 Kinds) 3 15x Exp Star Jelly Level 3 10x Magic Cookie Cutter 4 10x 1-min Speed-up 1000x Rainbow Cubes 5 50 level 1 Bites 50 level 3 Bites 6 20x Juicy Stamina Jellies 40x Juicy Stamina Jellies 7 10x Aurora Pillar 400x Radiant Shards 8 20x Exp Star jelly Level 3 20x Time Jumpers 9 10 Aurora Bricks 1x 50 Skill Powder Choice Chest 10 5x Fateful Cookie Cutters 10x Fateful Cookie Cutters 11 30 Stamina Jellies 60 Stamina Jellies 12 1x Treasure Ticket 5x Treasure Tickets 13 25x Exp Star Jelly Level 3 200x Exp Star Jelly Level 5 14 10x 1-min Speed-up 20x 1-min Speed-up 15 50 level 2 Bites 1x 40 Refined Skill Powder Choice Chest 16 5x Arena Tickets 20x Arena Tickets 17 100 Crystals Epic Cookie Choice Chest 18 25x Exp Star Jelly Level 4 15x Epic Soul Essence 19 10x 1-min Speed-up 8x Legendary Soul Essence 20 5x Fateful Cookie Cutters 10x Fateful Cookie Cutters 21 80x Beascuit Dough 150x Beascuit Dough 22 1x Treasure Ticket Bites Level 3 23 30x Exp Star Jelly Level 4 100x Exp Star Jelly Level 6 24 10x 1-min Speed-up 10x Aurora Compass 25 50x Bites Level 2 50x Radiant Beascuit Dough 26 5x Arena Tickets 1x 30 Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest 27 50,000 Coins 1,000,000 Coins 28 40x Exp Star Jelly Level 4 Exp Star Jelly level 7 29 20x 1-min speed-up 1000x Gems 30 10x Special Cookie Cutters Butterfly Wine

Ad

The exclusive decoration for the May 2025 season is called the Blissful Flower Bud Cradle. Its stats are given below:

Decor Points: 500

500 Tile Space: 8x8

8x8 Exp Jelly (Lvl. 2) production rate: 1 per 15 minutes.

Apart from the extra rewards, the Premium Radiance of Glory Pass also has the following perks:

A Golden profile frame

Extra Daily Rewards

+1 Trade Harbor Dock

Increased Juicy Stamina Jelly Limit (+40)

Increased Construction Speed (+20%)

Up to 6 Simultaneous Research

+3 free Daily Bounty Attempts

+3 free Ground Attempts

Ad

How to advance in the Cookie Run Kingdom Radiance of Glory 3 Kingdom Pass

To advance through the CRK's seasonal reward track, you need to collect EXP from Daily or Seasonal Missions:

Daily Missions: You will be given 6 new Missions every day that grant 50 Mission Points and 500 Kingdom XP upon completion. New missions go live every day on GMT +9, so be sure to complete tasks and claim rewards before then.

You will be given 6 new Missions every day that grant 50 Mission Points and 500 Kingdom XP upon completion. New missions go live every day on GMT +9, so be sure to complete tasks and claim rewards before then. Seasonal Missions: These missions will be available for the duration of the May 2025 season. The rewards vary based on the difficulty of the missions.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Cookie Run Kingdom:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More