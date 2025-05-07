Cookie Run Kingdom Pavlova Cookie: Ability and best build explored

Devsisters have just released the Cookie Run Kingdom Pavlova Cookie as an Epic unit. He is a Ranged attacker who deals non-elemental damage from the Rear row. Therefore, players should focus on ATK and Cooldown reduction while building him. Apart from that, Pavalova also increases the team's Crit Rate when his skill is activated.

This article highlights the ability and best build of the Cookie Run Kingdom Pavlova Cookie.

Cookie Run Kingdom Pavlova Cookie: All you need to know

The Pavlova Cookie arrived with the Eternal Sugar Cookie in the CRK May 2025 update, and its details have been provided below:

Ability: Heart-Piercing Arrow

Cooldown: 6 seconds

When this ability is activated, the Pavlova Cookie shoots an arrow into the sky to summon a rain of arrows that damages enemies and applies the Thread debuff. The stacks of number of Thread debuffs applied depends on the amount of damage taken by the target (excluding summoned creatures).

Pavlova Cookie also increases the team's Crit% and Crit Dmg. Targets who accumulate max stacks of Red Thread become Charmed when the Heart-Piercing Arrow is activated.

Also read: 5 best tips to get Crystals in Cookie Run Kingdom

Ability stats

Arrow Rain DMG: x10 hits over 1.5 sec, 54.2% (135.5% at max level) DMG per hit

x10 hits over 1.5 sec, 54.2% (135.5% at max level) DMG per hit Red Thread: All element DMG +6.0, ATK -3.0%, DEF -4.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x10

All element DMG +6.0, ATK -3.0%, DEF -4.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x10 Number of Red Threads: x2 for three enemies in the area, x6 for five enemies in the area, x1 for others.

CRIT%: +17.5% for 15 sec

+17.5% for 15 sec CRIT DMG: +25.0% for 15 sec

+25.0% for 15 sec Charmed: 2.5 sec

Also read: Cookie Run Kingdom May 2025 update patch notes

Cookie Run Kingdom Pavlova Cookie: Best build

While building the Pavlova Cookie in CRK, players should focus on his Cooldown and DMG as he is a damage dealer. His best Toppings and Beascuit are mentioned below:

Toppings

Pavlova Cookie should be used with 5x Indolent or Searing Raspberry, with Raspberry Topping Tarts to maximize attack.

Beascuit

The Legendary Light Beascuit is the best option for Pavlova Cookie. Substats should be focused on DMG Resistance Bypass, ATK, and Cooldown.

