  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 18, 2025 00:15 IST
This season
This season's Kingdom Pass is called Shifting Balance 2 (Image via Devsisters)

The Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom pass has arrived and it is packed with in-game rewards. Similar to previous seasons, this pass has two variants: Free and Premium. While both alternatives provide crucial resources, the paid option provides extra resources like an exclusive decoration, Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest, and more.

This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass.

All you need to know about the Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass

The Kingdom Pass is Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Devsisters)
The Kingdom Pass is Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Devsisters)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Duration

also-read-trending Trending

The Shifting Balance 2 is the seasonal pass for the January 2025 season, which arrived on January 14 and will be active till February 11, 2025. In total, players have 28 days to complete the pass and claim the rewards.

Cost

The premium Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass is charged in the local currency and varies depending on players' geographical location. With that said, the Pass costs $4.99 for the players in the USA.

Additionally, players who purchase the premium variant of the pass can avail of the rewards from the free version.

Rewards

The pass features 30 tiers of rewards, which are collected by collecting exp. The list of rewards is given below:

Tier Free passPremium pass
150,000 Coins
Exclusive decoration
250 Stamina Jellies
3x Ancient Star Soulstones Choice Chest (10 Kinds)
315x Exp Star Jelly Level 3
10x Magic Cookie Cutter
410x 1-min Speed-up
1000x Rainbow Cubes
550 level 1 Bites50 level 3 Bites
620x Juicy Stamina Jellies
40x Juicy Stamina Jellies
710x Aurora Pillar
400x Radiant Shards
820x Exp Star jelly Level 3
20x Time Jumpers
910 Aurora Bricks
1x 50 Skill Powder Choice Chest
105x Fateful Cookie Cutters
10x Fateful Cookie Cutters
1130 Stamina Jellies
60 Stamina Jellies
121x Treasure Ticket
5x Treasure Tickets
1325x Exp Star Jelly Level 3
200x Exp Star Jelly Level 5
1410x 1-min Speed-up
20x 1-min Speed-up
1550 level 2 Bites
1x 40 Refined Skill Powder Choice Chest
165x Arena Tickets
20x Arena Tickets
17100 Crystals
Epic Cookie Choice Chest
1825x Exp Star Jelly Level 4
15x Epic Soul Essence
1910x 1-min Speed-up
8x Legendary Soul Essence
205x Fateful Cookie Cutters
10x Fateful Cookie Cutters
2180x Beascuit Dough
150x Beascuit Dough
221x Treasure TicketBites Level 3
2330x Exp Star Jelly Level 4
100x Exp Star Jelly Level 6
2410x 1-min Speed-up
10x Aurora Compass
2550x Bites Level 2
50x Radiant Beascuit Dough
265x Arena Tickets
1x 30 Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest
2750,000 Coins1,000,000 Coins
2840x Exp Star Jelly Level 4
Exp Star Jelly level 7
2920x 1-min speed-up1000x Gems
3010x Special Cookie Cutters
Squishy Babby Jelly Snake

In addition to the extra rewards, acquiring the premium pass grants the following perks:

  • 1x Pass-exclusive decoration as the first reward.
  • A daily reward of either 50 Crystals, 20 EXP Star Jellies Lv.1, or 2,500 Coins.
  • +3 free Bounty Attempts every day and Ground Attempts each week.
  • The Free Refresh waiting period for Kingdom Arena is reduced to 10 minutes per refresh (Default is 30 minutes).
  • Bonus Mission Points for the upcoming passes.
  • A Golden profile frame, which lasts till the pass expires.
  • New Year's Tteokguk: This is a season-exclusive bonus that produces Exp Star Jelly Level 2 periodically, and gives 3000 Gems at purchase.

Also read: Cookie Run Kingdom Candy Apple Cookie

How to progress in the Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass

Some Missions for Kingdom Pass (Image via Devsisters)
Some Missions for Kingdom Pass (Image via Devsisters)

Since Shifting Balance 2 is a progression-based reward track, players collect Kingdom EXP to advance through it. The exp is rewarded for completing Daily and Seasonal Missions.

  • Daily Missions: Players can only complete six daily missions per day, and refresh at GMT +9.
  • Seasonal Missions: These refresh at the end of a season and reward more exp than Daily Missions.

Check out our other articles on Cookie Run Kingdom:

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी