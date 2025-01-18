Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

The Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom pass has arrived and it is packed with in-game rewards. Similar to previous seasons, this pass has two variants: Free and Premium. While both alternatives provide crucial resources, the paid option provides extra resources like an exclusive decoration, Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest, and more.

This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass.

All you need to know about the Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass

The Kingdom Pass is Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Devsisters)

Duration

The Shifting Balance 2 is the seasonal pass for the January 2025 season, which arrived on January 14 and will be active till February 11, 2025. In total, players have 28 days to complete the pass and claim the rewards.

Cost

The premium Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass is charged in the local currency and varies depending on players' geographical location. With that said, the Pass costs $4.99 for the players in the USA.

Additionally, players who purchase the premium variant of the pass can avail of the rewards from the free version.

Rewards

The pass features 30 tiers of rewards, which are collected by collecting exp. The list of rewards is given below:

Tier Free pass Premium pass 1 50,000 Coins Exclusive decoration 2 50 Stamina Jellies 3x Ancient Star Soulstones Choice Chest (10 Kinds) 3 15x Exp Star Jelly Level 3 10x Magic Cookie Cutter 4 10x 1-min Speed-up 1000x Rainbow Cubes 5 50 level 1 Bites 50 level 3 Bites 6 20x Juicy Stamina Jellies 40x Juicy Stamina Jellies 7 10x Aurora Pillar 400x Radiant Shards 8 20x Exp Star jelly Level 3 20x Time Jumpers 9 10 Aurora Bricks 1x 50 Skill Powder Choice Chest 10 5x Fateful Cookie Cutters 10x Fateful Cookie Cutters 11 30 Stamina Jellies 60 Stamina Jellies 12 1x Treasure Ticket 5x Treasure Tickets 13 25x Exp Star Jelly Level 3 200x Exp Star Jelly Level 5 14 10x 1-min Speed-up 20x 1-min Speed-up 15 50 level 2 Bites 1x 40 Refined Skill Powder Choice Chest 16 5x Arena Tickets 20x Arena Tickets 17 100 Crystals Epic Cookie Choice Chest 18 25x Exp Star Jelly Level 4 15x Epic Soul Essence 19 10x 1-min Speed-up 8x Legendary Soul Essence 20 5x Fateful Cookie Cutters 10x Fateful Cookie Cutters 21 80x Beascuit Dough 150x Beascuit Dough 22 1x Treasure Ticket Bites Level 3 23 30x Exp Star Jelly Level 4 100x Exp Star Jelly Level 6 24 10x 1-min Speed-up 10x Aurora Compass 25 50x Bites Level 2 50x Radiant Beascuit Dough 26 5x Arena Tickets 1x 30 Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest 27 50,000 Coins 1,000,000 Coins 28 40x Exp Star Jelly Level 4 Exp Star Jelly level 7 29 20x 1-min speed-up 1000x Gems 30 10x Special Cookie Cutters Squishy Babby Jelly Snake

In addition to the extra rewards, acquiring the premium pass grants the following perks:

1x Pass-exclusive decoration as the first reward.

A daily reward of either 50 Crystals, 20 EXP Star Jellies Lv.1, or 2,500 Coins.

+3 free Bounty Attempts every day and Ground Attempts each week.

The Free Refresh waiting period for Kingdom Arena is reduced to 10 minutes per refresh (Default is 30 minutes).

Bonus Mission Points for the upcoming passes.

A Golden profile frame, which lasts till the pass expires.

New Year's Tteokguk: This is a season-exclusive bonus that produces Exp Star Jelly Level 2 periodically, and gives 3000 Gems at purchase.

How to progress in the Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass

Some Missions for Kingdom Pass (Image via Devsisters)

Since Shifting Balance 2 is a progression-based reward track, players collect Kingdom EXP to advance through it. The exp is rewarded for completing Daily and Seasonal Missions.

Daily Missions: Players can only complete six daily missions per day, and refresh at GMT +9.

Players can only complete six daily missions per day, and refresh at GMT +9. Seasonal Missions: These refresh at the end of a season and reward more exp than Daily Missions.

