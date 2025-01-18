Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

The Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom pass has arrived and it is packed with in-game rewards. Similar to previous seasons, this pass has two variants: Free and Premium. While both alternatives provide crucial resources, the paid option provides extra resources like an exclusive decoration, Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest, and more.
This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass.
All you need to know about the Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Duration
The Shifting Balance 2 is the seasonal pass for the January 2025 season, which arrived on January 14 and will be active till February 11, 2025. In total, players have 28 days to complete the pass and claim the rewards.
Cost
The premium Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass is charged in the local currency and varies depending on players' geographical location. With that said, the Pass costs $4.99 for the players in the USA.
Additionally, players who purchase the premium variant of the pass can avail of the rewards from the free version.
Rewards
The pass features 30 tiers of rewards, which are collected by collecting exp. The list of rewards is given below:
In addition to the extra rewards, acquiring the premium pass grants the following perks:
- 1x Pass-exclusive decoration as the first reward.
- A daily reward of either 50 Crystals, 20 EXP Star Jellies Lv.1, or 2,500 Coins.
- +3 free Bounty Attempts every day and Ground Attempts each week.
- The Free Refresh waiting period for Kingdom Arena is reduced to 10 minutes per refresh (Default is 30 minutes).
- Bonus Mission Points for the upcoming passes.
- A Golden profile frame, which lasts till the pass expires.
- New Year's Tteokguk: This is a season-exclusive bonus that produces Exp Star Jelly Level 2 periodically, and gives 3000 Gems at purchase.
Also read: Cookie Run Kingdom Candy Apple Cookie
How to progress in the Cookie Run Kingdom Shifting Balance 2 Kingdom Pass
Since Shifting Balance 2 is a progression-based reward track, players collect Kingdom EXP to advance through it. The exp is rewarded for completing Daily and Seasonal Missions.
- Daily Missions: Players can only complete six daily missions per day, and refresh at GMT +9.
- Seasonal Missions: These refresh at the end of a season and reward more exp than Daily Missions.
Check out our other articles on Cookie Run Kingdom:
- Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie
- Cookie Run Kingdom Golden Osmanthus Cookie: All details explored
- Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All details explained