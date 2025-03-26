Cookie Run Kingdom Shroomie Shenanigans: How to play and rewards

The Cookie Run Kingdom Shroomie Shenanigans event has returned. In this event, players can change the appearance of their Cookies by giving them Rainbow Shroomie Mushrooms. Notably, the transformation is temporary and can be reverted at any time. The event also grants a lot of in-game resources as rewards, like Rainbow Cubes and Special Cookie Cutters.

This article further highlights the details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Shroomie Shenanigans.

Cookie Run Kingdom Shroomie Shenanigans: All you need to know

The Shroomie Shenanigans in the Event Tab (Image via Devisters)

The return of the CRK Shroomie Shenanigans event was announced in the March 26, 2025, patch notes. The details of this 14-day event are as follows:

Duration

The Shroomie Shenanigans arrived on March 26 and will be available till April 11, 2025. Therefore, players have almost two weeks to participate in the event,

How to play the Shroomie Shenanigans event in CRK

The Cookie Run Kingdom Shroomie Shenanigans event can be accessed from the Events tab of the CRK home screen. Tap on it, and find the 'Shroomie Shenanigans' section to trigger a cutscene between Black Forest Cookie and Wedding Cake Cookie in CRK.

Afterward, a list of missions that you can complete to collect Rainbow Shroomie will appear. For instance, a mission and its rewards could be:

Produce any Goods 30 Times: 4x Rainbow Shroomies and 10x Toppings.

Once you complete the mission, a new one will unlock.

Once you have collected a couple of Shroomies, these can be given to Cookies by tapping on the 'Give Shroomies' button at the top-right corner of the event's tab. Here you can give the Shroomie to any of the Cookies in the roster to change their appearance.

Rewards

Changed appearance of the Black Lemonade Cookie (Image via Devsisters)

Apart from the rewards granted for completing missions, the Cookie Run Kingdom Shroomie Shenanigans event also grants resources for spending Rainbow Shroomies.

These rewards can be availed from the Transformation Time section of the Events tab, and the list is as follows:

Use 10x Shroomies: 5x Special Cookie Cutter

5x Special Cookie Cutter Use 20x Shroomies: 500x Rainbow Cubes

500x Rainbow Cubes Use 30x Shroomies: Shroomie Shenanigans Profile Image

Shroomie Shenanigans Profile Image Use 50x Shroomies: Radiant Beascuit Dough

Radiant Beascuit Dough Use 70x Shroomies: Happy Day of Mischief Once Again (Group Photo) and 5000 Gems

