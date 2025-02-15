Cryonaia in AFK Journey: Release date, skills, and synergies explained

Cryonaia in AFK Journey is the upcoming Hero of Season 3, Chains of Eternity. Lilith Games shared information about her through an official X post. The Arctic Revenant is an S-rank Hero, hailing from the Hypogean faction and belonging to the Mage class. She can cover up to 5 tiles with her attacks and freeze everything — including time — with her skills.

That said, this article provides details about Cryonaia’s release date, her skills, and synergies in AFK Journey season 3.

Release date of Cryonaia in AFK Journey

Cryonaia will be released on February 15, 2025, in AFK Journey. As a Hypogean hero, those who want to get her must summon on the Stargaze Station banner with Stellar Crystals. Players will even be able to select her on the Stargaze’s wishlist to boost her drop rate.

Cryonaia in AFK Journey: Skills overview

Cryonaia's ultimate skill in AFK Journey (Image via Farlight Games)

Here is a complete skills overview of Cryonaia in AFK Journey:

Frostveil Domain (Ultimate Skill): Cryonaia enters the domain of Eternal Winter, gaining a Frost Shield that soaks damage. She also brings three enemies with her, isolating them for a while. Crowd-control effects cannot affect her while Eternal Winter is active. Additionally, her Haste and attack increases, and she becomes invincible. The Eternal Winter domain ends if all enemies inside are defeated or the Frost Shield breaks.

Cryonaia enters the domain of Eternal Winter, gaining a Frost Shield that soaks damage. She also brings three enemies with her, isolating them for a while. Crowd-control effects cannot affect her while Eternal Winter is active. Additionally, her Haste and attack increases, and she becomes invincible. The Eternal Winter domain ends if all enemies inside are defeated or the Frost Shield breaks. Icicle Tempest (Skill 1): She summons a powerful ice storm lasting for a certain period. The ice storm constantly moves on the battlefield, damaging enemies within its range. If she enters the Eternal Winter domain, she creates one ice storm and two mini storms that last until the domain ends.

She summons a powerful ice storm lasting for a certain period. The ice storm constantly moves on the battlefield, damaging enemies within its range. If she enters the Eternal Winter domain, she creates one ice storm and two mini storms that last until the domain ends. Frigid Edge (Skill 2): Cryonaia creates 5 ice shards and launches them at an enemy, dealing damage.

Cryonaia creates 5 ice shards and launches them at an enemy, dealing damage. Frozen in Time (Exclusive Skill): Cryonaia deals damage to enemies every time she brings them to the Eternal Winter domain. Only she will be able to use her Ultimate Skill while being in the domain. At level 4, Frozen in Time can freeze time, stopping the battle timer for up to 30 seconds with Eternal Winter.

Best synergies for Cryonaia in AFK Journey

Reinier, Bonnie, and Viperian are the best teammates for Cryonaia (Image via Farlight Games)

Cryonaia in AFK Journey is the best hero for the Arena and Supreme Arena game modes. Players can use her with the Marksman hero Bonnie, Mage hero Viperian, and Support Reinier. Bonnie’s ability to reduce the enemy's Haste with the Aging Magic effect can help Cryonaia take out foes quickly.

Viperian can assist her by applying the Tearing Bite effect, reducing the enemy's Energy and dealing damage. Reinier can help Cryonaia survive longer in battle by switching her position with the enemy with his Dynamic Balance skill.

