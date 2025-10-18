Cursed Champion skin in Clash of Clans: Design and how to get

Supercell has released the Cursed Champion skin in Clash of Clans, completing this year's Halloween-themed set. The other cosmetics are Cursed King, Eternal Warden, Nightmare Prince, and Archer Hunter. Cursed Champion is probably the spookiest one of the Clash-O-Ween season, owing to its portrayal of the Royal Champion as a witch.
This article describes what the Cursed Champion skin looks like and how you can acquire it.
Details of the Cursed Champion skin in Clash of Clans
Design
The Cursed Champion skin transforms the Royal Champion into a witch. With this cosmetic on, the Hero has a blue, creepy face tilted to one side and glowing eyes. She is dressed in a black dress and a veil, while her body is seemingly covered by a skeleton tattoo. You'll also notice a thick chain draped over her shoulder, adorned with skulls.
The Cursed Champion's spear has a sharp stone tip with trinkets attached to it. Instead of a regular shield, the Hero wields a floating cloud made up of many souls to protect herself. Furthermore, three skulls revolve around her, greatly contributing to her ghastly appearance.
How to get
The Cursed Champion skin can be purchased for about 5 USD from the in-game shop. Note that this price can vary depending on your region or country.
Follow the steps below to buy the cosmetic:
- Step 1: Go to the in-game shop.
- Step 2: Head to the Offers section.
- Step 3: The first item offered here is the Cursed Champion skin.
- Step 4: Tap on it and complete the payment procedure.
F2P (free-to-play) players can obtain the Cursed Champion skin by collecting adequate Play Points on the Google Play Store. The cosmetic likely costs around 10,000 Play Points, which can be collected by completing tasks, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and writing a review about it on the digital store.
