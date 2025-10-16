Clash of Clans promotes Pokemon Legends Z-A on X, but fans express anger over latest update

Clash of Clans has just released an X post, potentially teasing a crossover with Pokemon Legends Z-A. The announcement came as a big surprise for COC enthusiasts, with many expressing their excitement as well as disappointment in the comments.

Although Supercell hasn't released any details about the potential crossover, it has given us an idea of what it can bring to the game. In the released post, we can see Electro Dragon, dubbed Mega Edragonite, who looks like a mix of Pokemon Dragonite and Electro Dragon.

While some players have expressed their excitement for the potential collaboration, others bashed Supercell over the recent changes that Clash of Clans received with the October update, especially the removal of the Trophy system. Furthermore, a slew of bugs cropped up following the patch's release, which has added fuel to the fire.

An X user, @RAJRG12, commented:

"We need the old league system and all our heroes ability level back...."

@sab9874733351 criticized the developer, commenting:

"Fix the damn game first also who THE FU** ASKED FOR NEW LEAGUE UPDATE."

User @Sezer711467 wrote:

"Somebody said Mega Bugs?// Players: We've been waiting for this: Bugs."

@92Wesso23739 wants a fix specifically for the Ore bug. This allows players to get Ores for free, letting them quickly upgrade their Hero Equipment:

"Can you combine THE FIX and the ORE BUG? Maybe thats what people wants to see."

What was the Trophy League in Clash of Clans, and what has it been replaced with?

New League mechanic (Image via Supercell)

Clash of Clans used to feature a Trophy League system. In it, the number of Trophies earned via performing Home Village multiplayer attacks determined one's League, which was hierarchized into Bronze, Silver, Gold, Crystal, Master, Champion, Titan, and Legend.

The higher the League Tier of a player, the more rewards they received with successful multiplayer attacks. This mechanic had been there since Clash of Clans' release in 2012. And the removal of this mechanic, which was one of the integral parts of the title, has caused the backlash.

The Trophy League system has been replaced with two modes: Battle and Ranked. The former allows you to perform as many attacks as you wish, even if you are at a League Level. However, attacking won't reward you with Trophies.

With the Ranked mode, Supercell released a new League Tier, hierarchized into Skeleton, Barbarian, Archer, Wizard, Valkyrie, Witch, Golem, P.E.K.K.A, Titan, Dragon, Electro, and Legend.

Furthermore, the developer introduced a fresh battle mechanic with the Ranked mode. It resembles the Clan War Leagues tournaments. The only difference between them is that the mode is a weekly event, comprising Sign Up, Battle, and Results periods.

All in all, the announcement of a potential Clash of Clans x Pokemon Legends Z-A event/update has taken players by surprise. As for the backlash for the removal of the Trophy League, the developer hasn't made a comment to defend its decision so far. It is, however, consistently releasing bug fixes and has assured that the remaining issues will be fixed very soon.

