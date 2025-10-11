Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock event: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock event is live and will continue until October 31, 2025. This month, the medal event is themed around the Halloween season. The Clash-O-Ween event will introduce a variety of content, including fresh Hero Equipment for Minion Prince, Home Village decors, and various exciting rewards.Read on to learn everything to know about the Cosmic Rock event.Also read: How to three-star Cosmic Calamity challengeEverything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock eventScheduleThe Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock event went live on October 10, 2025, and will continue until October 31, 2025.GameplayLike every other medal event, Cosmic Rock features two event-exclusive currencies: Cosmic Shards and Rock Medals. The former can be collected by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks and taking down buildings that store Cosmic Shards. Note that upon destroying these buildings, the nearby troops will be inflicted with some area damage.The more Cosmic Shards you earn, the further you move in the event's reward track, receiving all the rewards offered there, including Rock Medals and the event-limited troop. Rock Medals are needed to purchase items offered in the Trader Shop, such as the fresh Hero Equipment and event decorations.Also read: Archer Hunter skin: Design and how to getRewardsThe Cosmic Rock event offers the following rewards:Reward trackMeteor GolemGlowy OresClan Castle CakeMighty MorselsLavaloonBarcherShiny OresStarry OresClan Castle CakesIce MinionBoom Box decorRock Medals x3100 (for F2P gamers) or x5500 (for Event Pass holders)Trader ShopMeteor StaffCursed TomeCosmic LanternStarry OreGlowy OreShiny OreElectro BootsFireballBuilder PotionBook of HeroesBook of BuildingBook of FightingRune of ElixirRune of GoldShovel of ObstaclesWall RingPower PotionResearch PotionPet PotionResource PotionClock Tower PotionClan House GroundClan House WallsGoldElixirDark ElixirEvent passThe Cosmic Rock event also features an Event Pass that gives you access to the reward track's premium prize path. This path offers additional exclusives and Rock Medals that give you an edge over F2P players.Also read: Clash of Clans Cosmic scenery: Cost and designMore articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:October 2025 reward track: All rewards listedOctober 2025 event lineup: Seasonal challenges, medal event, and moreWhich is the best equipment for Barbarian King?Ice Block Spell: Specialties, stats, and more