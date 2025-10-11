  • home icon
Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock event: Schedule, rewards, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 11, 2025 12:28 GMT
A fresh medal event is here! (Image via Supercell)
A fresh medal event is here! (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock event is live and will continue until October 31, 2025. This month, the medal event is themed around the Halloween season. The Clash-O-Ween event will introduce a variety of content, including fresh Hero Equipment for Minion Prince, Home Village decors, and various exciting rewards.

Read on to learn everything to know about the Cosmic Rock event.

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock event

Schedule

The Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock event went live on October 10, 2025, and will continue until October 31, 2025.

Gameplay

Like every other medal event, Cosmic Rock features two event-exclusive currencies: Cosmic Shards and Rock Medals. The former can be collected by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks and taking down buildings that store Cosmic Shards. Note that upon destroying these buildings, the nearby troops will be inflicted with some area damage.

The more Cosmic Shards you earn, the further you move in the event's reward track, receiving all the rewards offered there, including Rock Medals and the event-limited troop. Rock Medals are needed to purchase items offered in the Trader Shop, such as the fresh Hero Equipment and event decorations.

Rewards

The Cosmic Rock event offers the following rewards:

Reward track

  • Meteor Golem
  • Glowy Ores
  • Clan Castle Cake
  • Mighty Morsels
  • Lavaloon
  • Barcher
  • Shiny Ores
  • Starry Ores
  • Clan Castle Cakes
  • Ice Minion
  • Boom Box decor
  • Rock Medals x3100 (for F2P gamers) or x5500 (for Event Pass holders)

Trader Shop

  • Meteor Staff
  • Cursed Tome
  • Cosmic Lantern
  • Starry Ore
  • Glowy Ore
  • Shiny Ore
  • Electro Boots
  • Fireball
  • Builder Potion
  • Book of Heroes
  • Book of Building
  • Book of Fighting
  • Rune of Elixir
  • Rune of Gold
  • Shovel of Obstacles
  • Wall Ring
  • Power Potion
  • Research Potion
  • Pet Potion
  • Resource Potion
  • Clock Tower Potion
  • Clan House Ground
  • Clan House Walls
  • Gold
  • Elixir
  • Dark Elixir
Event pass

The Cosmic Rock event also features an Event Pass that gives you access to the reward track's premium prize path. This path offers additional exclusives and Rock Medals that give you an edge over F2P players.

Also read: Clash of Clans Cosmic scenery: Cost and design

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

