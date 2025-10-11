Clash of Clans Cursed King skin: Design and cost explored

A new set of Hero skins themed around the Halloween season, dubbed as Clash-O-Ween, has arrived in Clash of Clans. Those who are into in-game cosmetics should definitely check them out, as these can work wonders for their inventory. All these skins, including the recently released Cursed King skin, are currently being sold in the in-game Shop for real-life currency, except the Archer Hunter skin, which is available in the seasonal reward track.

This article further explores the Cursed King skin's appearance, cost, and how F2P gamers can obtain it without spending a penny.

Details of the Clash of Clans Cursed King skin

Cursed King skin in the in-game Shop (Image via Supercell)

Design of Cursed King skin

The Cursed King skin features the Barbarian King as a fierce warrior in the middle of turning into a monster. It showcases him in a crusader helmet from which a menacingly glowing eye peeks through. He weilds an inordinately big and chipped sword, and is dressed in baggy pants with some linen wrapped around his waist, calves, and forearms.

You also see the King armed with a single pouldron that shrouds his monstrous arm. The developer topped off the Hero's appearance with a maroon cape, which gives it a mix of crusader and monster-like character.

How to get

You can buy the Cursed King skin from the in-game Shop for ~$5. Follow the steps below to do so:

Step 1 : Visit the in-game Shop.

: Visit the in-game Shop. Step 2: Proceed to the Offers section.

Proceed to the Offers section. Step 3: Swipe left to the skin.

Swipe left to the skin. Step 4: Tap on it and complete the payment procedure.

Those who don't wish to spend real money can get the skin for free by collecting Play Points on the Google Play Store. These are in-app tokens collected by completing assigned tasks, such as installing an application from the digital store and using it for a few days before writing a review about it.

You might need to collect around 10,000 Play Points to purchase the skin. Furthermore, it's highly advised that you stay cautious while completing tasks, because some apps on the Google Play Store contain money wagering mechanics and can be addictive.

