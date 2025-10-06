Clash of Clans Battle mode update guide

The Content Creator Sneak Peeks have begun rolling out, unveiling tons of significant changes set to arrive with Clash of Clans' October update. One such change involves dividing the multiplayer attack system into two modes: Battle and Ranked. News of Town Hall 18's release is also making the rounds in the community.A tectonic change is on the horizon in Clash of Clans. This article discusses one aspect of it, i.e., Battle mode, based on all the information that has been released so far.Also read: How to three-star Cosmic Calamity challenge in Clash of ClansEverything we know so far about Battle mode and Ranked in Clash of ClansSupercell is set to split the Home Village multiplayer attacks into Battle and Ranked modes with the upcoming October update.Here are all the features of these modes:Battle modeBattle mode will allow you to perform as many attacks as you wish, even if you are at a League Level, but it won't reward Trophies anymore. Because of this, players from across the Trophy league can attack others and earn loot without worrying about losing their Trophies.That said, you can lose your loot if someone attacks your base in this mode. Counter this by purchasing a Magic Shield, which costs 100 Gems, to keep enemies from looting resources from your base for up to eight hours.Once you enter this mode, you will be matched with a player based on your Town Hall Level with some variance.Note that regardless of whether you earn Stars from Battle or Ranked mode, it will be counted toward your Star Bonus. Completing it will now also reward you with Starry Ores, as hinted by Supercell a few days ago via an easter egg.Also read: Clash of Clans Cosmic scenery: Cost and designRanked modeWith the introduction of the Ranked mode, Supercell will release a new League Tier system based on the number of Trophies one has.Ranked mode will be accessed only by players who are Town Hall 7 and above. It resembles the Clan War Leagues tournaments, the only difference being that the mode will be a weekly event, comprising Sign Up, Battle, and Results.Based on your League and Town Hall level, you will be grouped with over 100 players after you Sign Up, which must be done on the first day of the week. This will be followed by choosing a layout and CC troops, which will be free, to defend your base for that week.It's crucial to note that you will receive a limited number of attacks to perform in the Ranked mode during the battle week, determined by your League Level.You must score as many stars as possible in the battle week and climb the tiers to receive rewards of higher quality.Also read: Clash of Clans Archer Hunter skin: Design and how to getFAQs related to Battle and Ranked modes in Clash of ClansCan you Sign Up in the middle of the week in Ranked mode?Yes, but that would mean you will receive fewer attacks to perform.What would happen if you don't attack in the Ranked mode despite signing up?If you don't attack after signing up or don't sign up at all, you can be demoted from your League Level.More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:October 2025 reward track: All rewards listedOctober 2025 event lineup: Seasonal challenges, medal event, and moreWhich is the best equipment for Barbarian King?Ice Block Spell: Specialties, stats, and more