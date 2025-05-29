Delta Force Mobile May 29 update: Victory Unite mode, new events, and more

Timi Studio is set to launch the Delta Force Mobile May 29 update, introducing a new Victory Unite event and a mobile-exclusive Space City Normal Operation, among other content. No downtime will occur, and gameplay and matchmaking won't be affected during the patch's release.
Read on to learn what the Delta Force Mobile May 29 update has to offer.
Everything you need to know about the Delta Force Mobile May 29 update
Victory Unite
This event will begin on May 30, 2025, and last until July 8. The Victory Unite mode will be available in Warfare. PC users must have the Lieutenant rank, while mobile gamers must have the Colonel Rank to participate in the event.
Mobile-exclusive Space City Normal Operation
This map will go live on May 30, 2025.
Innocence Store
This event will begin on May 30, 2025, and last until June 15. You can finish specific missions to earn Innocence Tokens in this festivity brought by the Delta Force Mobile May 29 update. These tokens are used to buy rewards, such as appearance items from the Playtime series.
Warfare events: Siege mode
Starting from May 30, 2025, and lasting until June 5, this event will bring the Ascension and Threshold maps in Siege mode.
Operation events: Paratrooper Raid
Starting on May 30, 2025, and lasting until June 12, this event will bring patrol helicopters to Zero Dam, Layali Grove, and Brakkesh. Haavk soldiers will also rappel from these helicopters to patrol the designated areas.
Weekly events
Luck's Favors
Starting from May 30, 2025, and lasting until June 5, Luck's Favors challenges you to play Operations matches, yielding rewards in turn.
Warfare Weekly supplies
According to the Delta Force Mobile May 29 update, Warfare Weekly supplies will begin on May 30, 2025, and last until June 5. In this event, you can play matches to receive extra rewards.
Operations Weekly supplies
This event will begin on May 30, 2025, and last until June 5. Like Warfare Weekly supplies, this festivity also offers extra rewards for playing matches.
Expert Choice
Starting from May 30, 2025, and lasting until June 5, Expert Choice offers the K437 for logging into the game.
New Bundle: Joyride Bundle
Joyride Bundle will arrive on June 30, 2025, and will be available until June 26. It includes Joyride series weapon appearances, Charm, Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint.
Bug fixes and optimizations
- The issue that was hindering certain Ammo purchases from the Auction House has been fixed.
- The issue that was making Level Pack end times appear incorrectly has been fixed.
- The issue that was making Assault Helicopter - Gaze invisible in the Pass rewards screen has been fixed.
That's all you need to know about the Delta Force Mobile May 29 update. Restart the game if you face any issues after the launch.
