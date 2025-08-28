Destiny: Rising Gacha guide- Currencies, pity system, and banners explained

Every weapon type, subclass, and ability in Destiny: Rising is tied to a specific character. Players must unlock a character of any rarity to gain access to that very skill, and then play the role of either a tank, damage dealer, or support in a fireteam. For example, if anyone wants to play a Void and Arc Titan on the same character, they must have two separate characters.

Ad

This is where the Gacha comes into play. Similar to any other Gacha titles in the market, Destiny: Rising follows a very standard model of a limited and permanent banner, alongside having different types of currencies meant to pull for these characters.

This article will cover the basics of Gacha, including the currencies to use in banners properly, and more.

All banners and how they work in Destiny: Rising

There are currently two types of banners in Destiny: Rising. One is the permanent banner with three standard Mythic rarity characters, and the other is the limited banner with one premium character (Gwynn at the time of release).

Ad

Trending

As the names suggest, the permanent banner and its characters will stay in the game forever, allowing players to draw on them at their own pace.

Permanent banner in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

The limited banner features a temporary character, staying in the game for 28 days.

Ad

The permanent banner allows a beginner bonus for everyone, where players can get a guaranteed Mythic after 30 draws. For a guaranteed Mythic from the limited banner, you need 60 draws.

Limited banner (Image via NetEase)

The permanent banner requires the blue currency/ Bon Voyage Charms, and the limited banner requires the rainbow currency/Bon Voyage Charms LE.

Ad

All Gacha currencies and how to get them in Destiny: Rising

Destiny: Rising consists of four main currencies tied to the Gacha. They are as follows:

Silver.

Lumia Leaves.

Bon Voyage Charms.

Bon Voyage Charms LE.

Silver is the currency that can be purchased using real-life money. Players can convert Silver into Lumia Leaves in a 1:1 ratio. Lumia Leaves can then be used directly to draw characters from any of the two banners. However, different banners use different 'Voyage' currencies, which can be converted using Lumia Leaves in a 180:1 ratio.

Ad

Lumia Leaves (Image via NetEase)

It is highly recommended that you use Lumia Leaves ONLY on the limited banner, as these currencies will progressively become difficult to acquire in the future. You can also use the Lumia Leaves to convert them into the rainbow Bon Voyage LE Charms.

Ad

Draw on the permanent character ONLY using the blue Bon Voyage Charms. You can obtain this currency at first from the mail, and then by completing story chapters. DO NOT convert your Lumia Leaves into Blue Bon Voyage Charms either.

Blue Bon Voyage Charms for permanent banner (Image via NetEase)

For Lumia Leaves, complete achievements, sub-objectives of story chapters, tutorials, and follow the small orange chest icon on the UI to claim rewards, especially after you complete an activity or objective.

Ad

Character drop rates and who to get in Destiny: Rising launch

The limited characters are guaranteed at 60 pulls, with a 1% base drop chance. With every 10 draws, the chance of getting the limited character will increase by .2%, with the total weighted probability going to 2.5%. After getting Lumia Leaves, draw on the limited banner if you find the current featured character appealing. Instead, you can save for the future characters.

Ad

Character drop details (Image via NetEase)

Regarding permanent banners, Jolder and Tan-2 are two of the stronger starter characters you can have in your account. As mentioned, DO NOT use Lumia Leaves on this banner, and instead use the blue Bon Voyage Charms.

Ad

Follow our articles for Destiny Rising and Destiny 2:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More