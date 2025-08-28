Destiny: Rising Jolder character guide - Role, skills, super, and weapon mastery explained

Destiny: Rising grants a fair number of playable characters with the global launch. Players can invest in different playstyles and approach each activity with specific weapons, utilities, and abilities. One such character, named Jolder, comes in the form of a mighty Void Titan, a variant amongst other Titan builds popular in the main Destiny franchise.

However, Jolder does things a little differently, while keeping the essence of a Void Titan alive through her gameplay.

This article goes over Jolder's abilities, what they do, and how you can play according to her role in activities.

Jolder's abilities and what they do in Destiny: Rising

Every character in Destiny: Rising has two skills, one super, three passive traits of the Relic (subclass), one weapon mastery passive, and a universal passive.

Skyfall Slam skill:

Skyfall Slam in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Jolder slams the ground with her shield, inflicting Taunt and Suppression debuffs to any impacted enemies. Any of these debuffed enemies will then grant an increased amount of Rage buff to Jolder upon attacking her. The mechanics of the Rage buff have been mentioned under "Universal passive" below.

Shield of Starlight skill:

Shield throw skill from Jolder in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Throws the shield at enemies, which will ricochet between them. Calling the shield back by pressing the same casting button will grant Jolder an overshield.

Barrier of Starlight super:

Jolder's ability screen in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Jolder's ultimate skill summons a massive Void dome, blocking any incoming attacks from enemies and also granting overshield to anyone inside. Jolder and allies inside can shoot any enemies while inside the dome.

Universal passive:

Jolder is building up Rage after getting attacked (Image via NetEase)

Jolder's universal passive helps her gain a Rage buff whenever she or her super takes damage. Casting the Slam skill with Rage stacks grants health regeneration. An increased number of Rage stacks also means an increased health regen rate. While having an overshield, any healing on her will then be added to the overshield.

Weapon Mastery passive:

Jolder gains another buff stack called "Retribution" upon getting hit or when her super gets hit. This buff deals an additional instance of Void damage from the weapon. Submachine Guns will consume one stack per 10 hits.

Relic trait I:

Casting the slam skill recharges all of Jolder's abilities based on the Rage spent.

Relic trait II:

Rage accumulates faster based on the number of surviving allies on the field.

Relic trait III:

Casting the slam skill grants a special buff that grants immunity against Silence, Slowdown, Confinement, Suppression, Blind, and Corruption.

Jolder's role and how to play as her in Destiny: Rising

Following the tradition of Void Titans, Jolder's role is a Tank on the battlefield, providing defense to herself and her allies, all while dishing out increased damage based on the amount of damage she receives. Hence, do not be afraid of being aggressive against enemies, as getting hit is an essential part of Jolder's gameplay loop.

Jolder character screen (Image via NetEase)

Make sure to call back your shield after casting Shield of Starlight, and save your super for bosses or powerful waves in high-tier content.

The loop should look like this: Cast shield on enemies and call back for overshield>Cast slam for silence and taunt>Getting hit to accumulate Rage buff for healing>Cast dome super against bosses or powerful enemies for overshield>Getting hit to accumulate Retribution buff for added Void damage from weapon>Repeat.

Jolder is a Mythic character from the permanent banner, so you need Bon Voyage Charms to draw.

