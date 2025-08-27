Destiny: Rising global launch pre-registration rewards and how to get them

Destiny: Rising has collected over 10 million pre-registrations. While the mobile gaming market typically has an immense following for Gacha titles, it also shows how much players have been wanting to see a different version of Bungie's beloved looter-shooter franchise.
As the strict monetization of these games calls for very generous rewards, NetEase will follow the trend of giving away materials and currencies to everyone, celebrating the pre-registration milestone.
This article lists all the pre-registration items scheduled for everyone after the game launches on August 28.
All pre-registration rewards and what they do in Destiny: Rising
There are five tiers of items listed as rewards for the pre-registration. Due to the game officially reaching over 10 million entries, NetEase will be giving away the following items:
- 20000x Glimmer: Basic currency, same as other Destiny games. Used to enhance characters and obtain bounties.
- 5x Silver Leaves: Leveling currency for characters.
- 20x Enhancement Prisms: Doesn't work the same way as other Destiny games. Comes with different versions according to weapon types. The type of Prism is used to enhance the matching weapon type.
- 10x Basic/Blue Bon Voyage Charms: Currency to pull for characters in the standard banner. Not to be confused with the limited character in the limited banner, which uses rainbow Charms.
- Exotic Ornament for Satiyaaliksni Smart Bomb Exotic weapon: The Satiyaaliksni Grenade Launcher is a free weapon, exclusive to Destiny: Rising, given away in the main story quest. The ornament from pre-registration is its Exotic skin that players can use to alter its in-game visual.
To claim these rewards in the game, players must open their mail after completing Chapter 1-1 story.
For global pre-registration, you can follow our complete guide on how to pre-register for Destiny: Rising.
