Destiny: Rising global launch pre-registration rewards and how to get them

Destiny: Rising has collected over 10 million pre-registrations. While the mobile gaming market typically has an immense following for Gacha titles, it also shows how much players have been wanting to see a different version of Bungie's beloved looter-shooter franchise.

As the strict monetization of these games calls for very generous rewards, NetEase will follow the trend of giving away materials and currencies to everyone, celebrating the pre-registration milestone.

This article lists all the pre-registration items scheduled for everyone after the game launches on August 28.

All pre-registration rewards and what they do in Destiny: Rising

There are five tiers of items listed as rewards for the pre-registration. Due to the game officially reaching over 10 million entries, NetEase will be giving away the following items:

20000x Glimmer: Basic currency, same as other Destiny games. Used to enhance characters and obtain bounties.

Basic currency, same as other Destiny games. Used to enhance characters and obtain bounties. 5x Silver Leaves: Leveling currency for characters.

Leveling currency for characters. 20x Enhancement Prisms: Doesn't work the same way as other Destiny games. Comes with different versions according to weapon types. The type of Prism is used to enhance the matching weapon type.

Doesn't work the same way as other Destiny games. Comes with different versions according to weapon types. The type of Prism is used to enhance the matching weapon type. 10x Basic/Blue Bon Voyage Charms: Currency to pull for characters in the standard banner. Not to be confused with the limited character in the limited banner, which uses rainbow Charms.

Currency to pull for characters in the standard banner. Not to be confused with the limited character in the limited banner, which uses rainbow Charms. Exotic Ornament for Satiyaaliksni Smart Bomb Exotic weapon: The Satiyaaliksni Grenade Launcher is a free weapon, exclusive to Destiny: Rising, given away in the main story quest. The ornament from pre-registration is its Exotic skin that players can use to alter its in-game visual.

Pre-registration rewards for global launch (Image via NetEase)

To claim these rewards in the game, players must open their mail after completing Chapter 1-1 story.

For global pre-registration, you can follow our complete guide on how to pre-register for Destiny: Rising.

