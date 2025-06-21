EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 2 Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards explored

After the recent weekly reset, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 2 Shards exchanges. Like the first week, gamers can obtain exclusive player cards (with high overall ratings) by completing Shards exchanges. The cards will eventually help them earn more stars in the Division Rivals mode.

Ad

However, it's crucial to know the cost of each player card. To this end, the article details every player card and the Shards required for exchange. This will prompt you to make an informed decision while completing an exchange.

Which players are available in the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 2 Shards exchanges?

Sixteen footballers (including Icons) can be obtained using the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 2 Shards exchanges. Each player has an OVR of 106 or more, making them suitable options for your Ultimate Team.

Ad

Trending

List of players in the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 2 Shards exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Listed below are all available players in the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 2 Shards exchanges:

Ad

109 ST - Eusebio (Inferno) : 1500 Shards

: 1500 Shards 109 GK - Edwin Van Der Sar (Inferno): 1500 Shards

1500 Shards 109 LB - Theo Hernandez (Inferno) : 1500 Shards

: 1500 Shards 108 CAM - Socrates (Aqua): 1000 Shards

1000 Shards 108 CM - Marek Hamsik (Aqua) : 800 Shards

: 800 Shards 108 ST - Van Persie (Inferno) : 650 Shards

: 650 Shards 108 RB - Marcos Llorente (Inferno) : 650 Shards

: 650 Shards 107 ST - Marcus Thuram (Aqua): 450 Shards

450 Shards 107 CM - Angelo Stiller (Inferno) : 300 Shards

: 300 Shards 107 CM - Bernardo Silva (Aqua): 300 Shards

300 Shards 106 CDM - Ismael Bennacer (Aqua): 200 Shards

200 Shards 106 CM - Joey Veerman (Inferno): 200 Shards

200 Shards 106 CB - Stefan De Vrij (Aqua) : 200 Shards

: 200 Shards 106 ST - Artem Dobvyk (Inferno): 200 Shards

200 Shards 106 RW - Giuliano Simeone (Inferno) : 200 Shards

: 200 Shards 106 CAM - Franco Mastantuono (Inferno): 200 Shards

Ad

Also Read: EA FC Mobile Division Rivals update (June 12, 2025): All changes and additions explored.

As seen, the required Shards for exchange increase along with the overall ratings of the Week 2 players. Hence, you must spend your Shards based on your Ultimate Team's requirements. If you already have a high-rated lineup, you can buy multiple 106 or 107 OVR players who can act as great substitutes during the later stages of the matches.

Shards can be obtained from the Aqua vs Inferno promo chapters and through the Star Pass and exchanges.

Ad

Read more on EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More