EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges: All players, icons, and their required Shards explored

The arrival of the Footyverse promo marked the introduction of the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges. Like the previously introduced promos, EA Sports has added multiple high-rated players and icons for the Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges. Completing the exchanges enables gamers to exchange their collected Shards for any Footyverse player or icon of their choice.
This article lists all the available cards for the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges, which will help you make an informed decision.
Which players and icons can you get by completing the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges?
16 high-rated cards (including seven icons) have been added to the Gallery chapter of the Footyverse promo. All cards have a minimum rating of 110, which makes them ideal options for any user's Ultimate Team.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here's an overview of all the icons and players that can be obtained by completing the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges:
- 113 OVR CAM - Johan Cruyff - 1,500 Shards
- 113 OVR LB - Alphonse Davies - 1,250 Shards
- 113 OVR RW - Jairzinho - 1,000 Shards
- 113 OVR CB - Giorgio Chiellini - 1,000 Shards
- 112 OVR ST - Robin Van Persie - 800 Shards
- 112 OVR CM - Cesc Fabregas - 800 Shards
- 112 OVR RM - Steve McManaman - 650 Shards
- 112 OVR CB - Ivan Cordoba - 500 Shards
- 111 OVR CM - Dominik Szoboszlai - 600 Shards
- 111 OVR LW - Alejandro Garnacho - 450 Shards
- 111 OVR CB - Alessandro Bastoni - 300 Shards
- 111 OVR ST - Chris Wood - 300 Shards
- 110 OVR GK - Unai Simon - 400 Shards
- 110 OVR ST - Kike Garcia - 200 Shards
- 110 OVR CAM - Charles De Ketelaere - 200 Shards
- 110 OVR CB - Abdukodir Khusanov - 200 Shards
Also read: All introduced EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons.
Meanwhile, the required Shards for the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges can be easily obtained by completing the available missions in various Footyverse chapters. You can also get the Shards by completing the Item exchanges available in the Exchange section.
However, you must spend the Shards wisely, as EA Sports will add more players and icons in the next three weeks of the Footyverse promo.
Check out our other content on EA FC Mobile:
- All introduced EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo players and legends
- EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange: All exchange requirements and best card stats explored
- EA FC Mobile 26 update patch notes: All fixes and improvements explored