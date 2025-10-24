EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges: All players, icons, and their required Shards explored

The arrival of the Footyverse promo marked the introduction of the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges. Like the previously introduced promos, EA Sports has added multiple high-rated players and icons for the Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges. Completing the exchanges enables gamers to exchange their collected Shards for any Footyverse player or icon of their choice.

Ad

This article lists all the available cards for the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges, which will help you make an informed decision.

Which players and icons can you get by completing the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges?

16 high-rated cards (including seven icons) have been added to the Gallery chapter of the Footyverse promo. All cards have a minimum rating of 110, which makes them ideal options for any user's Ultimate Team.

Ad

Trending

Snippet showing all available players and icons in the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of all the icons and players that can be obtained by completing the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges:

Ad

113 OVR CAM - Johan Cruyff - 1,500 Shards

113 OVR LB - Alphonse Davies - 1,250 Shards

113 OVR RW - Jairzinho - 1,000 Shards

113 OVR CB - Giorgio Chiellini - 1,000 Shards

112 OVR ST - Robin Van Persie - 800 Shards

112 OVR CM - Cesc Fabregas - 800 Shards

112 OVR RM - Steve McManaman - 650 Shards

112 OVR CB - Ivan Cordoba - 500 Shards

111 OVR CM - Dominik Szoboszlai - 600 Shards

111 OVR LW - Alejandro Garnacho - 450 Shards

111 OVR CB - Alessandro Bastoni - 300 Shards

111 OVR ST - Chris Wood - 300 Shards

110 OVR GK - Unai Simon - 400 Shards

110 OVR ST - Kike Garcia - 200 Shards

110 OVR CAM - Charles De Ketelaere - 200 Shards

110 OVR CB - Abdukodir Khusanov - 200 Shards

Ad

Also read: All introduced EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons.

Meanwhile, the required Shards for the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges can be easily obtained by completing the available missions in various Footyverse chapters. You can also get the Shards by completing the Item exchanges available in the Exchange section.

However, you must spend the Shards wisely, as EA Sports will add more players and icons in the next three weeks of the Footyverse promo.

Ad

Check out our other content on EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More