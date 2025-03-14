EA FC Mobile Holi 2025 event: All quests, rewards, and player cards explored

To celebrate the festival of colors, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Holi 2025 event. The event was added earlier today (March 14, 2025) in collaboration with the popular Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC. It brings along several quests, player cards, and rewards that will rejuvenate the gaming experience of Indian users.

This article covers everything about the Holi 2025 event and guides you on how to get rewards easily.

What are the different quests and rewards in the EA FC Mobile Holi 2025 event?

Running alongside the LaLiga Fan event, Multiple Holi 2025 event quests have been added to the Quests section. They have their own requirements and offer various rewards to the participants.

Here's an overview of all the quests and their rewards on completion in the EA FC Mobile Holi 2025 event:

Challenge Master: Join one Holi challenge and get five million coins

Join one Holi challenge and get five million coins Division Rivals: Win 15 matches in Division Rivals and get a Holi Pack

Win 15 matches in Division Rivals and get a Holi Pack Holi Master Attacker: Score 30 goals in any mode and get a Holi Pack

Score 30 goals in any mode and get a Holi Pack Log in: Log in four times (four different days) and get 500 gems

Once you complete all the quests mentioned above, you will be able to get your hands on an exclusive Holi Kit and a 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (rank-up item)

What are the various player cards in the EA FC Mobile Holi 2025 event pack?

In addition, a Holi pack has been added to the Store section. Each pack costs 300 FC Mobile points or 4000 gems. It offers you the following items:

A random 98-105 OVR EA FC Mobile Holi 2025 event player

Five random 65-74 OVR base players

50,000 Coins

The Holi pack will enable you to get a hold of several other Mumbai City FC players, along with other Indian Super League stars. Here's a look at the available cards:

105 ST Sunil Chhetri

105 RW Lallinzuala Chhangte

104 CB Sandesh Jhingan

104 RB Rahul Bheke

103 CB Subhasish Bose

103 CM Anirudh Thapa

102 CB Pritam Kotal

102 LB Akash Mishra

101 RM Manvir Singh

101 LW Liston Colaco

101 CM Sahil Abdul Samad

100 CDM Jeakson Singh Thounaojam

100 GK Vishal Kaith

100 LM Brandon Fernandes

99 LM Rahim Ali

99 RM Udanta Singh

99 RM Ashique Kuruniyan

98 LM Brison Fernandes

98 RM Vikram Singh

98 RB Nikhil Poojary

With so many new player cards, quests, and rewards up for grabs, EA Sports will likely be hoping that the EA FC Mobile Holi 2025 event will be as popular as the Holi events in other football titles.

