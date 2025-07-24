  • home icon
  eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack: Schedule, players, and more

eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack: Schedule, players, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 24, 2025 11:56 GMT
eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special pack, Legends Assemble Special pack in eFootball 2025
Which is the best legend to pick from the Legends Assemble Special pack in eFootball 2025 (Image via Konami)

The eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack gives the community a chance to pick their favorite Legend from the game. Since this pack is a Selection Contract Pack, you don't have to rely on your luck to get the player you need. Instead, you can choose the card that can strengthen your team. This has got the community buzzing.

However, the major abundance of makes it almost impossible to pick one. This article brings everything you need to know about the eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack to help make the right choice.

eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack: Schedule and players

The eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack arrived on July 24, 2025, and the event will last for a week before concluding on July 30. The pack consists of 15 of the biggest names in World Football; all of them have Boosters enabled.

The players in the Legends Assemble Special Pack in eFootball 2025 are

  • Fabio Cannavaro (Destroyer CB with Dueling Booster)
  • Oliver Kahn (Defensive GK with Goalkeeping Booster)
  • Marco Van Basten (Fox in the Box CF with Aerial Booster)
  • Bebeto (Fox in the Box CF with Striker's Instinct Booster)
  • Paul Scholes (Creative Playmaker AMF with Technique Booster)
  • Dragan Stojkovic (Creative Playmaker AMF with Shooting Booster)
  • Diego Forlan (Goal Poacher CF with Shooting Booster)
  • Xabi Alonso (Orchestrator CMF with Dueling Booster)
  • Martin Caceres (Attacking Full-Back LB with Hard Worker Booster)
  • Denilson (Cross Specialist LWF with Ball-Carrying Booster)
  • Wayne Rooney (Hole Player CF with Accuracy Booster)
  • Carles Puyol (Destroyer CB with Counter Booster)
  • Gareth Bale (Goal Poacher CF with Agility Booster)
  • Kaka (Creative Playmaker AMF with Passing Booster)
  • Iker Casillas (Attacking Goalkeeper GK with Goalkeeping Booster)
Best option to pick from the Legends Assemble Special Pack in eFootball 2025

There are a variety of options to pick from the eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack, and it mostly depends on which position in your Dream Team requires strengthening. That said, the pack includes multiple CB, GK, AMF, and CF options, and having only one chance to pick from these options makes things harder than they already are.

Also read: eFootball v5.0.0 update data carryover details

So, we will try to pick the best options from those positions; however, this is a subjective opinion.

Best defender options from the eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack

Fabio Cannavaro and Carles Puyol are the two CB options to pick from. Both of them are Destroyer Center Backs with two different Boosters.

Cannavaro has a Dueling Booster that will help him win most duels against the enemy strikers. This card also shows great aerial ability, so you can expect him to defend well against opponents' crosses as well.

Carles Puyol, Iker Cassilas, and other legends have arrived in eFootball (Image via Konami)
Carles Puyol, Iker Cassilas, and other legends have arrived in eFootball (Image via Konami)

Furthermore, Puyol's base card's defensive stats are lower than those of Cannavaro's. While Puyol, with his great passing range and Counter Boost, can be a great fit for Long-Ball Counter teams, it seems Cannavaro is way ahead in the Legends Assemble Special Pack in eFootball 2025.

However, to get an LB from this pack, go for Martin Caceres. The Uruguayan LB is an attacking fullback with Hard Worker Booster on, so he can tirelessly overlap to deliver crosses to the strikers, and come back to help the defense whenever required, and can be a great addition to your defense.

Also read: Best pick from the European Club Midfielders pack in eFootball

Best GK from the eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack

Iker Casillas and Oliver Kahn are the two GK cards available in the eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack. While Casillas is an Attacking Goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn is a Defensive Goalkeeper. However, they both have the same Goalkeeping Boosters enabled, so there is no difference there.

However, the goalkeeping stats on their base cards are telling. Kahn has 80+ ratings in GK Awareness, GK Reflex, and GK Reachand 75+ ratings in GK Catching and GK Parrying, while Casillas' base card does not cross 80 ratings in any of these metrics. So, if you want to pick a GK from this pack, going for Kahn might be a better idea.

Best Midfielder from the eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack

If you are looking for the best AMF to pick from the eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack, there are quite a few options. Brazilian Legend Kaka comes with great speed, shooting, and a Passing Booster to help you deliver accurate passes in the final third.

Also read: How to get Nominating Contracts in eFootball

However, Dragan Stojkovic has great Ball Control, Dribbling, Tight Possession, and Low Pass ratings; a Shooting Booster will help you generate more shots on target. Paul Scholes, with a Technique Booster and amazing Passing and Ball Control, can also be a great addition to your team.

While the base card ratings tell us Dragan Stojkovic is a clear winner here, it depends on your team's playstyle and what kind of player you want in that position. However, if you need a midfielder but not in the AMF position, pick Xabi Alonso.

Also read: How to vote for the Epic Big Time Player card in eFootball survey

Xabi has similar stats compared to the AMF cards on the list. He's a CMF but can play both as an AMF and a DMF; he also has a great passing range. Therefore, he can be a great addition to any team that requires a midfielder.

Best Forward from the eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack

There are plenty of Forward options to pick from in the Legends Assemble Special Pack in eFootball 2025. If you need a winger, go for Denilson. The Brazilian can deliver accurate crosses for your strikers to head home. While Gareth Bale has a CF card, he also has Blitz Curler Enabled and can be a great pick for the right wing position in your team.

Diego Forlan, Marco Van Basten, Bebeto, are some of the best CFs you can try in eFootball (Image via Konami)
Diego Forlan, Marco Van Basten, Bebeto, are some of the best CFs you can try in eFootball (Image via Konami)

You have Marco Van Vasten, Diego Forlan, Bebeto, Wayne Rooney, and Gareth Bale for the CF position. While Rooney is an SS, with his Accuracy Booster, he can deliver as a lone striker in the box. On the other hand, Forlan is a versatile pick who can deliver as a CF, and has proficiency in positions like SS and AMF.

Van Basten is a Fox in the Box, and a perfect pick for players looking for a lone striker who will remain in the box and convert the half-chances into goals. Gareth Bale can play in multiple positions and will be a valuable asset for your team.

So, if you are looking for a winger, pick Denilson for more accurate crosses and Bale for speed and finishing. However, if you are looking for a striker, pick Forlan as he is a more versatile choice.

However, note that you will get to pick one from the list of players in the eFootball 2025 Legends Assemble Special Pack. So, focus on the position in your team that requires some strengthening and make your decision based on that.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

