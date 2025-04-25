FC Mobile Limited Beta: Everything you need to know

EA Sports has launched an FC Mobile Limited Beta in Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, India, Romania, Argentina, and Colombia. In this, players get to experience upcoming gameplay improvements, VSA, and have sneak peek at the revamped Division Rivals and Locker Room. Note that this test went live on April 24, 2025, and will last until May 20, 2025 (UTC+0).
Read on to learn about the FC Mobile Limited Beta in more detail.
How to join the FC Mobile Limited Beta
The FC Mobile Limited Beta is solely available for Android devices. It can be installed via the Play Store in Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, India, Romania, Argentina, and Colombia. Follow the instructions given below to download it:
- Open the Google Play Store on your Android device.
- Search EA Sports FC Mobile Limited Beta.
- Click on the Install button to download the Beta.
Here's the minimum system requirement for Android devices to access the test:
- At least 1.7 GB RAM
- Quad Core (clock speed of 1.5 GHz)
- Android OS version 6.0 or later
What are the gameplay changes you can expect in the FC Mobile Limited Beta?
The following are the gameplay changes in the Limited Beta:
- Improvements to Ground Passing and Ground Through Passing.
- Improvements to VS Attack Chances.
- VS Attack Camera Options.
- Improvements to Referee logic.
- Adjustments to Heel to Heel and Step Over Skill Moves.
FAQ
Can one play the Limited Beta in the current game?
No, the Limited Beta is a separate application you must install through the Play Store.
Can one link their account to the Beta Test application?
No, all login methods are disabled in the Beta Test application. Players must access it via a Guest login.
Does player progress in the Beta Test get saved?
The progress made by players in the Beta Test isn't saved. Consequently, it won't be carried over to the main game.
Can players make in-game purchases in the Beta Test?
In-game purchases are disabled in the Beta.
Will the FC Mobile Limited Beta be released for iOS devices?
The Beta Test will be released soon for iOS devices as well. However, only a limited number of players will receive access. The following are the minimum system requirements for installing the Beta Test on an iOS device:
- iPhone 6s or later
- iPod Touch (7th Gen) or later
- iPad (2017) or later
- iPad Air 2 or later
- iPad Pro (2016) or later
- iPad Mini 4 or later
Besides this, iOS users must install the TestFlight App to access the Beta Test.
