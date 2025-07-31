Free Fire Itachi Ascension: How to get Itachi Bundle

The Free Fire Itachi Ascension is the product of a collaboration between the battle royale game and Naruto Shippuden, a popular anime series. It offers cosmetic items themed around Itachi, a beloved character from the anime. However, acquiring the cosmetics and other exclusives offered in the crate costs Diamonds, the title's high-end currency, which requires real money.

With that said, this article further discusses all the items offered in the Free Fire Itachi Ascension and how to acquire them.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers from the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to get the Itachi Bundle from Free Fire Itachi Ascension

The Free Fire Itachi Ascension functions like a spin game. You pay the required number of Diamonds to make a draw, which triggers a spin. Next, you receive one of the items offered in the crate as the reward.

The first draw of the day is free, while the subsequent ones cost 20 Diamonds. You can also draw five spins at once, which costs 45 Diamonds, a discounted price.

Here are all the items offered in the Free Fire Itachi Ascension:

Itachi Bundle (consisting of Itachi Look Changer, Loot Box Special Effect, Knockdown Effect, Sprint)

Itachi Ascension Token

Spin Shards

Aura of Chaos (M1873 + Plasma) Weapon Loot Crate

Super Void (Bizon) Weapon Loot Crate

Bizon Wraith Patrol Loot Crate

Sublime Scorpio (MP5+M60) Weapon Loot Crate

Hawk Wing (Vector) Weapon Loot Crate

Road Savvy (G36) Weapon Loot Crate

The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Blossoms (M60) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Bounty Token

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

The Free Fire Itachi Ascension also features a reward track that offers five exclusives. Progressing in this track requires you to collect Itachi Ascension Tokens. Here are all the items in this track:

1 Itachi Ascension Token: Parang - Shark Skin

2 Itachi Ascension Token: Backpack - Gaara's Gourd

3 Itachi Ascension Token: Forehead Poke emote

4 Itachi Ascension Token: M60 - Akatsuki Theme

5 Itachi Ascension Token: Itachi Bundle

All in all, you must draw spins to acquire the Itachi Bundle. If you can't get it despite exhausting your Diamonds, you can instead collect five Itachi Ascension Tokens.

