Free Fire OB50 update: How to get new Rin character

The Free Fire OB50 update is themed around Naruto Shippuden, and the major highlights of the patch are the elements of the anime blended with the aspects of the battle royale. These include the new character Rin, Epic Ninja Trials event, and Itachi Bundles.

Unlike other Free Fire characters, Rin can't be purchased via FF Gold from the in-game store. She can only be acquired by completing missions featured in the Awaken the Kunai section. Read on to learn more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to unlock Rin in Free Fire

Complete the missions to unlock Rin (Image via Garena)

Unlocking Rin in Free Fire requires you to complete missions featured in the Awaken the Kunai section. Follow these steps to reach this section and see all the missions:

Click on the Events icon featured on the Home Page.

icon featured on the Home Page. Click on the Events icon again, featured in the top left corner of the screen.

icon again, featured in the top left corner of the screen. Click on the Awaken the Kunai icon.

Here are the missions you must complete and the rewards they offer:

Log in to the game: Rin character (accessible for just seven days).

Use Rin in BR/CS mode five times, Or Deal 1000 damage to Gloo Walls in BR/CS mode: FF Gold x 1000.

Use Rin in BR/CS 10 times, Or Deal 2500 damage to Gloo Walls in BR/CS mode: Rin Bobblehead (Avatar frame) and Rin character (accessible for just seven days).

Use Rin in BR/CS 15 times, Or Deal 4000 damage to Gloo Walls in BR/CS mode: Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate.

Use Rin in BR/CS 20 times, Or Deal 6000 damage to Gloo Walls in BR/CS mode: Rin character (permanent)

What's the specialty of Rin?

Easily break gloo walls with Rin (Image via Garena)

Rin carries three kunai that fly around her. When you land a shot on a foe or a Gloo Wall, these kunai dash toward the target and deal lethal damage. The farther the target, the more damage they inflict.

Her kunai destroys a gloo wall with just one hit.

