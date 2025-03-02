Frostrock Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures: Stats, ability, and best build

The Frostrock Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures is an Epic unit classified as a fighter. Thanks to his high multipliers, this cookie is best used as a damage dealer. Frostrock's passive ability, Winter's Breath, heals him over time, making him one of the only damage dealers who can sustain himself during battle. Moreover, he is affiliated with the earth element.

This article highlights stats, abilities, and best builds for the Frostrock Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures.

All you need to know about the Frostrock Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures

Frostrock Cookie was released in February 2025 and is one of the best cookies in Cookie Run ToA. His details are as follows:

Stats

The stats of a Level 1 Frostrock Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures are as follows:

Attack: 40

Def: 30

HP: 286

Crit Rate: 15%

Crit Damage: 150%

Attack Speed: 100%

Movement Speed: 800

Abilities

The abilities of the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures Frostrock cookie are as follows:

Winter's Breath (Passive ability)

Winter's Breath is Frostrock's passive ability. It heals 0.5% of the damage dealt to this cookie. However, this healing cannot exceed 2.5% of Frostrock's max HP.

Stonecutter (Basic attack)

Frostrock uses his sword to do up to three consecutive attacks. The first and second hits deal 185% of the attack as damage, while the third deals 305% of the attack.

Grindstone Charge (Basic attack)

Grindstone Charge is triggered by holding the basic attack button. Frostrock performs this attack by spinning around while charging the enemy.

Charge-Up attack damage: 60% x2

Dash

Frostrock dashes forward while attacking and pushing enemies.

Damage: 30% x2

Stone-cold Slam (Special)

The Frostrock cookie leaps and does a plunging attack with his sword.

Cooldown: 7 sec

Skill damage: 1200%

Absolute Zero (Ultimate)

Frostrock consumes his HP to awaken the Cryo state and deals damage to nearby enemies. While in Cryso state, the cookie deals increased damage. Additionally, he cannot recover more than 50% of his HP and increases damage reduction by 30% while the Cryo state is awakened.

Duration: 10 sec

Cooldown: 30 sec

HP consumed: 60% (max)

ATK increase: 15%

Ultimate damage: 340%

Basic Attack first hit: 105% x2

Second hit: 105% x2

Third hit: 90% x2

Fourth hit: 150% x2)

Special Skill damage: 205% x5 + 300%

Charge-Up Attack damage: 60% x3

Dash Attack damage: 30% x3

Promotion Effects

The Promotion Effects of Frostrock Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures are as follows:

Winterbringer (2-star): Increases Cryo attack by 45% and restores 25% HP when the state ends.

Increases Cryo attack by 45% and restores 25% HP when the state ends. Stat Increase (3-star): Attack: +8%, Defense: +8%, and Health: +8%

Attack: +8%, Defense: +8%, and Health: +8% Frozen Earth (4-star): Sone-cold Slam damage increased by 20%

Sone-cold Slam damage increased by 20% Flash Freeze (5-star): Attacks in the Cryo State apply Frostbite stacks.

Frostbite:

Damage : 24% per tick

: 24% per tick Duration : 5 sec

: 5 sec Stacks: 5

Frostrock Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures: Best build

Players can use the following information while building Frostrock Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures:

Artifact

The best artifact for the Frostrock cookie is the Moment of Awakening. The Opportunity Strikes and No Turning Back are also viable options.

Equipment Sets

The Equipment Sets for this cookie are as follows:

Official TBD Uniform

Suspicious Hunter's Grab

Forgotten Hero's Suit

Additionally, hidden powers should be focused on Elemental ATK, ATK%, Crit Rate, and Crit Damage.

