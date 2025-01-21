⁠How to export MLBB game data?

MLBB being banned in the USA is surprising news to the gaming community. Although no official statement has been made about the reason behind the ban, speculation suggests it was due to the title's association with ByteDance, a company that owns TikTok, Marvel Snap, and some other Chinese applications. Besides Mobile Legends Bang Bang, the US government has banned all these titles, as they allegedly compromise the nation's security.

Since gamers weren't informed about the ban before it came into effect, many are concerned about their in-game purchases and exporting their game data. This article discusses these issues as well as some important information regarding the ban.

Everything you need to know about the MLBB ban in the USA

Trending

How to export game data

Exporting the MLBB game data is pretty simple. It requires players to visit the game's official website, sign in using their account credentials, and apply for game data export.

Can players expect a refund for their in-game purchases?

Unfortunately, refunds for the purchases made in MLBB are not currently available. However, if a gamer still wishes for compensation, they can contact the App Store and initiate a refund. That said, the process could likely take a while.

How to apply for account deletion

The following is the step-by-step guide to applying for account deletion:

Step 1: Head to the official website.

Step 2: Follow the instructions and complete the deletion process.

Note that an account could take over two months to be permanently deleted. During this period, the account owner can cancel the request anytime.

Also read: Are Mobile Legends Bang Bang and TikTok owned by the same company?

Will players' profiles be suspended or deleted following the ban?

Despite the developer, Moonton, not being able to provide services in the USA, gamers' accounts won't be deleted. This is because the title is likely to resume its services in the upcoming weeks or months. Furthermore, in an official Reddit post, the developer has assured players they are working towards bringing the game back into the US market.

Additionally, according to a BBC report, President Donald Trump will give a reprieve to TikTok, allowing it to resume its services in the USA. Likewise, we can expect Mobile Legends Bang Bang to receive the same treatment.

More articles related to MLBB by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback