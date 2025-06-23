How to get Brawl Stars Persephone Lumi skin for free

The Brawl Stars Persephone Lumi skin was introduced during the latest Brawl Talk on June 21, 2025. The community managers highlighted that this skin is part of a free giveaway organized by famous content creators. You might obtain it for free in the upcoming Legends of the Underworld season by following the instructions specified by these creators on their official channels.

The Brawl Stars Persephone Lumi skin is dedicated to the Goddess of the Underworld in Greek mythology. Equipping it imparts a darker theme to Lumi's appearance. The most noticeable changes are reflected on the right side of her body, where her pupil shrinks a little and is dyed red. Furthermore, she wears armor on the right side, covering her arm, head, and leg.

That said, this article will explain how you can obtain this skin for free.

Method to get the Brawl Stars Persephone Lumi skin

To stand a chance of obtaining the Persephone Lumi skin for free, follow these steps:

Head to X (formerly Twitter) and log in to your social media account. Search for the hashtag "#BrawlTalk" in the provided search area. Among the results, follow the instructions given by various content creators in their giveaway post, where they will ask you to like, retweet, and follow them.

Note that the Brawl Stars Persephone Lumi skin is available in limited quantities across various creators. A few of them have only three skins to distribute, while the others might have up to nine. So, you must follow the instructions of as many such creators as possible to increase your odds of obtaining the skin for free.

Once you are nominated, they will reach out to you via your social media account. Thus, you must remain active and constantly check your DMs. Meanwhile, you can also search for the same hashtag on other social media accounts to be eligible for the reward there as well.

Here are some of the giveaway posts from various Brawl Stars content creators:

The verified account Ark with the user ID @Ark_BrawlStars is distributing the Brawl Stars Persephone Lumi skin to six lucky winners.

CLB - Brawl Stars with the user ID @clb_stars is circulating this skin to three lucky winners for free.

Two players have a chance of obtaining this skin by following the instructions specified by YAPIMARU on his official X handle (@YAPIMARU_GAMES).

You might also obtain this skin via Chosen Network (@BrawlNetworkX), which is giving away nine free skins.

Additionally, CR Tensai (@tensaibs) is also circulating five skins on their X handle.

